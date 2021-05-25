TIMELINE: From Minneapolis to DC, how the death of George Floyd impacted us one year later

Demonstrations and peaceful protests drew millions in cities across the nation — including here in the DMV.

Here's a look back at the impact George Floyd's death had across D.C., Maryland and Virginia and how things have changed in our area exactly one year later.

In demonstrations and peaceful protests that drew millions in cities across the nation — including here in the DMV — thousands have called for action to be taken regarding police reform while they mourned the death of another unarmed Black person at the hands of law enforcement in the United States.

From "I can't breathe" to "Say his name," these two seemingly simple phrases have evolved into national outcry in the 365 days since George Floyd was murdered. Floyd was killed while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020, and as his then 6-year-old daughter Gianna said, he "changed the world."

May 31, 2020 (overnight): During the third straight night of protests, demonstrators started fires near the White House as tensions with police mounted.

May 31, 2020: The Secret Service briefly took Former President Trump to the White House's underground bunker on Friday night as protesters gathered outside, according to media reports.

Newsham said one officer sustained injuries to their leg and underwent surgery for a ‘compound leg fracture’ after being hit by a brick. About 29 vehicles were damaged or spray-painted, at least three vehicles were set on fire, and 17 arrests were made overnight, including charges of rioting, burglary, and simple assault.

May 31, 2020: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and former D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham talked about the aftermath of overnight protests at a news conference. They confirmed several local businesses were damaged and 11 DC police officers were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

May 31, 2020: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to escalating violence across the Commonwealth.

May 31, 2020: A Justice for George Floyd Protest took place in Manassas, Va. Some protesters turned violent and began throwing bricks, rocks and bottles at passing cars and at police, officials said. Prince William County residents in Virginia were asked to shelter in place following the violence.

The protesters eventually moved towards Capitol Hill and took to the highway, blocking traffic at the 395/695 interchange. Protests remained mostly peaceful, but there was an intense moment where a Secret Service agent tackled a protester to the ground as the crowds moved towards the White House.

May 29-30, 2020 (overnight): Hundreds of people in D.C. marched from 14th and U Streets Northwest to the White House in the evening protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

May 29, 2020: Former President Donald Trump delivers a message to protesters via Twitter calling them "thugs" and stating, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

May 29, 2020: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged for the death of George Floyd.

May 28, 2020: The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard following the looting and damaging of businesses, streets and vandalism.

May 27, 2020: Protests start in several cities across the country, including LA, Ferguson, New York, Kentucky, Atlanta and the District

May 27, 2020: The four Minneapolis Police officers involved in the death of George Floyd were fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey identified the officers as Officer Derek Chauvin, Officer Thomas Lane, Officer Tou Thao and Officer J Alexander Kueng.

May 26, 2020: Hundreds of protesters took the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

May 25, 2020: George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis Police after being arrested for suspicion of using narcotics. Officer Derek Chauvin was seen on camera video by a bystander pressing on Floyd's knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd is heard saying several times that he could not breathe.

June 2020 : A Month of Protest

June 1, 2020: D.C. Police charged 18 protesters ranging in age from 18 to 34-years-old for rioting, looting and robbery, and put a lookout for more people suspected of committing crimes.

MPD announces arrests have been made in reference to Felony Riot Acts that occurred on 5/30 & 5/31 in the District.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Full release: https://t.co/C6EDkHWAWI pic.twitter.com/Rl32ff9fMh — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020: Nearly 200 demonstrators marched up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial calling for commonsense police reform and encouraging peaceful assembly free of violence.

The peaceful protest turned into a vigil in memory of Floyd, with organizers encouraging participants to voice their anger and frustration while avoiding violence and squashing out hate.

June 1, 2020: The National Park Service released photos of defaced monuments at the National Mall during the protests. At the Lincoln Memorial vandals wrote "Yall not tired yet?" in black spray paint. The World War II Memorial had "Do black vets count?" spray-painted in black along the base of one of the reflecting pools.

June 1, 2020: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew for the District starting at 7 p.m. Monday (June 1) and Tuesday (June 2) evenings following three nights of protests.

June 1, 2020: A group of teens and young adults organized a peaceful protest outside the Rio Lakefront shopping center in Gaithersburg, before marching through neighborhoods, chanting "say their names" and eventually winding up on the Sam Eig and Great Seneca highways blocking traffic.

June 1, 2020: Just before curfew, law enforcement aggressively pushed protesters back and deployed tear gas near the White House and Lafayette Square so that Former president Donald Trump could take a photo-op in front of St. John's Church.

June 1, 2020: George Floyd's death was ruled a homicide by a government agency and a doctor hired by Floyd's family lawyer.

Former President Donald Trump stated that he would deploy the military to cities and states where the protests were out of control.

June 2, 2020: D.C. faith leaders respond in outrage towards the president's decision to take a photo op with an "upside-down" bible in front of the place of worship Monday evening.

Dozens of protesters sought refuge at a stranger's home on Swann Street in Logan Circle to avoid curfew arrests during protests. The protesters were spread through the three floors of the home. The people in the home kept them safe there until the curfew ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

June 3, 2020: More than 300 people were arrested across the District following the fourth day of protests, officials said, and the majority of arrests were for violating curfew Two officers were injured, one police car was set on fire, and some property destruction, including smashed glass and graffiti, were also reported

June 3, 2020: The three other officers involved in George Floyd's death were charged with aiding and abetting the killing. And Chauvin's charges upgraded to second-degree murder from the third-degree murder charge he was initially given.

June 3, 2020: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extends the District curfew to 11 p.m.

June 4, 2020: Parkland school shooting survivor leads hundreds of protesters from White House to Capitol.

June 5, 2020: ACLU sues Trump administration for use of tear gas on protesters during photo-op at St. John's Church. The lawsuit alleges that the use of chemical irritants to clear the streets for Trump's church photo op "violated the protesters’ First and Fourth Amendment rights."

June 5, 2020: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a Black Lives Matter mural that was painted across several blocks of 16th Street. The city cleared the street so painters could finish the mural. That section of 16th Street near the White House is now called "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

June 5, 2020: A 176-year-old slave auction block was removed from downtown Fredericksburg.

June 6, 2020: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to the people responsible for setting a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building on 16th Street.

June 6, 2020: Tens of thousands of people converged for the 9th straight day of protests, marking the largest crowds yet during a historic week of protests demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism. George Floyd's cousin was in attendance.

June 8, 2020: Representative Karen Bass (D-Ca.) introduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress.

June 8, 2020: Derek Chauvin makes his first court appearance since Floyd's murder.

June 8, 2020: Congressional Democrats proposed a sweeping overhaul of police oversight and procedures. The Justice in Policing Act would ban police choke holds, create a national database of excessive-force incidents, and prohibit certain no-knock warrants.

June 9, 2020: The D.C. Council unanimously passed a massive package of police reforms, over the objections of the police union and despite a last-minute effort by the mayor to slow it down. The bill bans DC police from tear gassing First Amendment protesters, although lawmakers admit that's not binding on federal police, and makes it a felony to use a neck restraint like the one used on George Floyd.

June 9, 2020: George Floyd is buried in Houston.

June 10, 2020: Crews start dismantling the fence that was temporarily set up around White House grounds. The fence was originally erected to separate protesters from the building.

June 10, 2020: George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, joins protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza before testifying in front of Congress on police brutality.

June 11, 2020: The Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution that could ultimately lead to the modification or elimination of its school resource officer program.

June 11, 2020: Maryland’s Comptroller Peter Franchot calls for the removal of a Confederate monument, known as the Talbot Boys, which went up in 1914 and features a figure holding a furled Confederate flag in bronze.

June 13, 2020: Sixteen days after protests first started in D.C. over Floyd's death, hundreds fill downtown D.C. once again to make their voices heard.

June 13, 2020: The Secret Service issues a correction, admitting that an agency employee fired oleoresin capsicum spray (pepper spray) "in response to an assaultive individual," when protesters were cleared from Lafayette Square on June 1.

June 14, 2020: Hundreds of people from churches all across the metro marched during the Prayer Walk for Peace and Justice, hosted by Alfred Street Baptist Church.

June 16, 2020: The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a resolution calling racism a "public health crisis."

June 16, 2020: President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing that he said would encourage better police practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

June 18, 2020: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks accepts the resignation of Police Chief Hank Stawinski effective immediately. The leader of Prince George’s NAACP chapter called for Stawinski's removal after a report was released documenting numerous allegations that serious complaints about racial bias in the department were never adequately investigated.

June 19, 2020: Protests continue on Juneteenth, as dozens of demonstrations highlighted the systemic issues impacting the Black community, from disparities in education to personal experiences of police brutality.

June 19, 2020: D.C.'s only outdoor Confederate statue was torn down and burned by protesters on Juneteenth, right outside MPD headquarters. The statue, of Brigadier General Albert Pike, was one of 18 Civil War monuments in D.C. that has stood in Judiciary Square since 1901.

June 22, 2020: Protesters clashed with police following an attempt to remove the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square outside the White House.

June 23, 2020: President Donald Trump tweeted that he has "authorized" the federal government to "arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S."

June 25: George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passes in the House 236-181.

June 26, 2020: A group of demonstrators rallied at the Emancipation Memorial to engage in a conversation on race. They stood in Lincoln Park to call for the removal of the statue depicting Lincoln and a freed slave.

June 27, 2020: Four men are charged with the destruction of federal property for allegedly trying to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square.

June 29, 2020: Prince William County Public Schools votes to change the names of Stonewall Middle School and Stonewall Jackson High School.