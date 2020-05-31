x
Fire breaks out near Hay Adams Hotel on second night of Justice for George Floyd Protests

As the protests continue and tear gas is employed, multiple levels of scaffolding were ablaze behind a nearby alleyway.

Multiple levels of scaffolding in an alleyway behind the iconic Hay Adams Hotel in downtown D.C. went up in flames as Justice for George protests continued on their second night.

Smoke and flames could be seen from nearby blocks and thousands continued to be in the area for demonstrations. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene just after midnight with crews extinguishing the flames and keeping pedestrians out of the nearby alleyway where the flames went up.

No injuries from the fire have been reported at this time and the fire did not spread to the nearby Hay Adams Hotel.

Original reports claimed the fire was at the nearby U.S. Chamber of Commerce building with others speculating it was the hotel itself. The hotel is just north of the White House and blocks away from Lafayette Park, an epicenter for the protests on both nights.

Other fires have broken out throughout the night as protest activity picked up, with some members of the DC National Guard employed around 11 p.m. Multiple uses of tear gas have been employed with many pedestrians having a hard time breathing. 

