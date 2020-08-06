DC to discuss emergency legislation to reform police department after cries to 'defund police'

DC Council members to hold an emergency legislative meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposal on police reform.

WASHINGTON — A new bill is aimed at reforming policing in the District, D.C. City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced during a news conference Monday.

The new policing legislation called the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act was introduced by Councilmember Charles Allen. It proposes several provisions that include procedural changes with body-worn camera recordings, changes to the office of police complaints board, the expansion of the use of force review board, abuse of power, search and seizures, officer training, police discipline and more.

This comes after protests, and the Black Lives Matter group called for the city to defund the police department, dismantle prison and jails, and to end stop-and-frisk tactics after the killing of George Floyd in by a Minneapolis police officer.

"I think when we talk about defunding the police, we need to be specific about what that means," Mendelson said, adding "Police also serve a very specific function in regards to crime."

Mendelson said the council will look at whether funds could be diverted and used to increase other alternatives, including looking at non-traditional police strategies to address crime in the city. He said the council also plans to discuss ways to address police misconduct and how law enforcement can be better at protecting the citizens they serve.

The proposal is not looking to strike anything on the bill but may add more to the legislation, Mendelson said.

More than 10 years ago, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department was labeled as having a pattern and practice of excessive force, D.C. Police Chief Newsham said. He said in 2002, the department went into a memorandum of agreements and took several years to be in compliance. Since recent years, they have been focused on fair and unbiased policing.

"The city has been on the path to reform policing since 2002," Newsham said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city leaders will be going through the proposal section by section on Monday to go over any technicalities.

"The budgets that we have sent over to the council in the last five years has recognized all parts of public safety, policing, but certainly intervention and opportunity programs," Bowser said.