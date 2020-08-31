Governor Northam announces launch of new African American history course in Virginia schools

Students will also learn about African American voices and their contributions to the story of Virginia and America, Northam said.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of a new African American history course that will be available to 16 Commonwealth school divisions.

“Black history is American history, but for too long, the story we have told was insufficient and inadequate,” Northam said. “The introduction of this groundbreaking course is a first step toward our shared goal of ensuring all Virginia students have a fuller, more accurate understanding of our history, and can draw important connections from those past events to our present day.”

On Aug. 24, 2019, Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to collaborate with Virtual Virginia, WHRO Public Media, and committees of history teachers, historians, and history professors to develop a new African American history course for high school students.

The course introduces students to key concepts in African American history, from early beginnings in Africa through the transatlantic slave trade, the Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights era, and the present.

Students will also learn about African American voices and their contributions to the story of Virginia and America.

The 16 school divisions offering the course this year include:

Alleghany County

Amherst County

Arlington County

Carroll County

Charlottesville

Chesterfield County

Covington

Franklin County

Henrico County

Henry County

Loudoun County

Norfolk

Portsmouth

Prince William County

Suffolk

Winchester

The course will challenge students to explore primary and secondary sources documenting the African American experience, Northam said. The content will include opportunities for students to develop the skills and attributes known as Virginia’s Five C’s (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and citizenship) as they connect what they have learned to local history and issues.

By the end of the semester, students will be expected to do the following by the end of the course:

Identify and understand the African origins and developments of the Black experience in North America;

Evaluate how African Americans have shaped, contributed, and have been shaped by the institutions, policies, and laws established by federal, state, and local governments;

Evaluate and interpret the various paths of civic responsibility that led to quests for equality, justice, and freedom for individuals and communities facing barriers and oppression based on race, class, and gender; and

Analyze and understand how the institution of slavery in the United States shaped beliefs about race and the supremacy of one race over another and influenced America’s economy and politics