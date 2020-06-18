Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinksi resigns after allegations of racial bias

A new federal court filing claims bias complaints were ignored while reporting officers suffered retaliation.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks accepted the resignation of Police Chief Hank Stawinski effective immediately, she announced Thursday. Alsobrooks will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to update the county.

Stawinksi is a native Marylander and began his law enforcement career with the Prince George's County department in 1992; he became Chief of Police in 2016. He's also the son of a retired PGPD Sergeant.

The leader of Prince George’s NAACP chapter called for Stawinski's removal after a report was released documenting numerous allegations that serious complaints about racial bias in the department were never adequately investigated.

The new report, which was submitted as evidence in an ongoing federal discrimination lawsuit against the Prince George’s County Police Department, analyzed a database of the department’s internal investigations records called IAPro.

The 94-page report details numerous allegations including:

A group of 17 white officers who walked out of an implicit bias training session at the University of Maryland

The exchanging of racist text messages and saying things like “we should bring back public hangings,” and making misogynistic comments about female Black officers.

A white officer who made a derogatory comment about Nigerian-Americans.

An internal affairs supervisor who allegedly displayed an offensive personalized license plate with an acronym for “Go F*** Yourself Obama.”

In each case, the report states: “Although a complaint was made about this matter, there is no indication in IAPro or the Defendants’ discovery responses that this matter was investigated"

The report was commissioned by the ACLU of Maryland from Michael Graham, a former senior officer with the LA County Sheriff’s Office nationally recognized as a police practices expert.

According to a summary statement from the ACLU of Maryland:

The report details over two dozen instances where white PGPD officers engaged in racist conduct, including use of racial epithets and other derogatory language or circulated offensive imagery. Most of the perpetrating officers received no or minimal discipline.

The report describes five instances where the Department received complaints from prominent civic leaders about racist behavior by white officers. None of these officers were disciplined.

The report analyzes the Department’s response to racial profiling complaints. No PGPD officer has been disciplined for racial profiling.

An analysis of the Department’s investigative and disciplinary statistics shows that officers of color are significantly more likely to have internal disciplinary charges sustained against them as white officers and are several times as likely to be terminated.

The report describes 16 Officers of Color who experienced retaliation -- either the institution of charges or involuntary transfers – many after complaining about the conduct of white officers.

The version of the Graham report available for public viewing in the court filing is heavily redacted at the request of the Prince George’s County Police department, according to ACLU attorneys.

The redactions include basic statistics about the demographic make-up of the department and its supervisors.

Calling for transparency, attorney’s for the ACLU asked the police department to remove the redactions.

These reports come as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and 13 minority Prince George's County officers against PGPD over allegations of discrimination within the department.

One June 3, Stawinksi addressed his department and the Prince George's community via teleconference regarding the George Floyd protests that were ongoing in D.C., and across the nation.

"With respect to these protests, have courage," Stawinksi said. "I can support the view that these protests are appropriate. Because I think the things that are happening now (police brutality) shouldn’t happen. I do what I do because I support you. I don’t want you to be in those positions. I’m not going to allow the actions of one or a few, here or on the other side of this nation, to define you."

Stawinski also said that police officers from his department would not be going to D.C. or Baltimore to help out with protests in those cities, as he felt there was already enough going on within his jurisdiction.