Virginia panel: move Lee statue from U.S Capitol to museum

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia panel has recommended moving the state's statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that historian Ed Ayers made the motion to ask whether the museum wants to take ownership of the statue.

He says the museum has “the institutional capacity” to deal with accepting the statue. Emily Lucier is a spokesperson for the museum.