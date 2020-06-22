Watch Live: Protesters gather near White House after tent encampments removed near BLM Plaza

D.C. police officers were called to clear tent encampments that were impacting traffic on H Street.

WASHINGTON — Two men were arrested and others were cleared from a tent encampment that had formed on H Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza. around 3 p.m. Monday by D.C. Police.

The encampment was located between 14th Street and 16th Street on H Street, and four officers were injured by objects that were through at them during the clearing, police said.

Traffic in the area had been impacted by the encampment and led officers to clear the area, according to MPD.

The clearing of the area was the first since June 1 when federal police officers cleared protesters from the streets before President Donald Trump walked from the White House to St. John's Church.

Tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets were used on June 1, but DC Police has no reports of any weapons being used on Monday against those in the encampment.

Things have calmed down in the area of the encampment since officers cleared it around 3 p.m.

Protests have been seen for the last month in D.C. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, after former police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck fro nearly nine minutes.

Most protests have been peaceful in D.C. aside from the first few days when vandalism, fires and looting occurred in the evenings.