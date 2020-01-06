Felony charges brought by D.C. Police against arrested protesters, other suspects wanted

In all, D.C. Police charged 18 people ranging in age from 18 to 34-years-old, and are looking for more people suspected of committing crimes.

WASHINGTON — A variety of felony charges for rioting, looting and robbery were brought against some protesters that were arrested between Saturday and Sunday, as many gathered as part of demonstrations nationwide against the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

In all, D.C. Police charged 18 people ranging in age from 18 to 34-years-old.

D.C. Police also posted pictures on social media about others that are suspects of committing crimes during the "Justice for George Floyd" protests.

Names were not associated with the pictures posted on social media, and it is not known what these people pictured allegedly did to be wanted by D.C. Police.

Below is a list of the people arrested by D.C. Police during the protests and what they are being charged with. Some charges are not felonies:

Antonio Lawrey, 30, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting

Autumn Walker, 18, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Felony Destruction of Property

Brandon Lisenby, 21, of Alexandria, VA, charged with Felony Looting

Clarence Monte Jones, 34, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting

Diawoo Kwadowo Kwadowo, 24, of no fixed address, charged with Theft

Domonique Maxey, 26, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary One

Eric Pineda, 18, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Felony Rioting and Receiving Stolen Property

Gideon Adomako-Jones, 20, of Alexandria, VA, charged with Felony Looting

Issac Walker, 29, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting

Jae Hyuk Kwon, 22, of Baltimore, MD, charged with Felony Looting

Jerry Johnson, 29, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, charged with Simple Assault

Justin Paul, 20, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Destruction of Property

Kevon Jackson, 27, of Northeast, DC, charged with Theft One and Possession with Intent to Distribute

Lathan Martin Nathan, 30, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting

Monet Drummond, 31, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting

Sincerity Benson-El, 26, of Chesterfield, VA, charged with Burglary One

Trayvon Strong, 24, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting

Henry Medrano, 24, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Deface Private/Public Property

"Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.