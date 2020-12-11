Supporters for President Trump protest near the White House ahead of Million Maga March this weekend

The protesters come a few days before the Million Maga March and other pro-Trump rallies this coming Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Protesters were in downtown DC near the White House on Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election.

The protesters come a few days before the Million Maga March and other pro-Trump rallies this coming Saturday.

While some Trump supporters and conservative groups have been seen near the White House following the election last week and into the weekend, Saturday's gatherings will be a lot bigger in scale.

Right-wing groups calling themselves March for Trump, Stop the Steal and Women for America First are all posting on social media about a big demonstration on Freedom Plaza Saturday at noon, but the largest Twitter page for the event only has about 10,000 followers.

A National Park Service estimate says there is only room on the plaza for about 13,000 people. A permit application from Cindy Chafian with Women for America says only 50 people will be there.

A left-wing group called Refuse fascism said it will rally at Freedom Plaza 30 minutes before the Million Maga March, setting up the possibility of clashes.

Some President Trump supporters are also suggesting they'll march from the Supreme Court to the White House.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said police will be in attendance to facilitate peaceful First Amendment demonstrations.

A growing number of the president's supporters believe Trump's claim that the election was rigged, even though elections officials, many of whom are Republican, said the allegations are both unfounded and untrue.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Trump's efforts to fight the election results. Few in the GOP acknowledged Biden's victory or condemned Trump's other concerning move on Monday: his firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.