The lobby of the AFL-CIO building in D.C. was set ablaze Sunday night, doing an estimated $1 million in damage.

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Saturday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the people responsible for setting a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building on 16th Street Sunday night.

The agency says more than two dozen people vandalized and burglarized the building and later set fire to the front lobby. Damage to the building is estimated at $1 million.

The fire was one of more than 100 fire-related incidents D.C. Fire & EMS responded to Sunday night during Justice for George Floyd protests around the city. Those fires included the one set at the historic St. John’s Church, which eventually prompted a visit Monday from President Donald Trump. His visit was immediately preceded by a controversial clearing of Lafayette Park by federal officers.

On Saturday, ATF provided surveillance images of three individuals believed to be involved in the initial break-in at the building.