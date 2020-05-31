Arrests, injured officers: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and police chief give update on overnight protests

Businesses are asked to review their surveillance footage to help DC police find those responsible for harm, vandalism.

WASHINGTON — After the second night of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, DC officials provide an update on arrests, injured officers, and people who intentionally came to the District to turn peaceful protests violent.

In a Sunday news conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham talked about the aftermath of overnight protests that damaged local businesses and left 11 DC police officers with non-life threatening injuries.

One officer sustained injuries to their leg and is undergoing surgery for a ‘compound leg fracture’ after being hit by a brick, according to the chief.

That was just the tip of the ice berg.

Chief Newsham said most of the demonstrations started out peaceful until ‘agitators,’ some who came from different areas, became intentional with vandalism just north of Lafayette Park.

He said 29 vehicles were damaged or spray painted.

At least three vehicles were set on fire. Agitators also set fires and thew incendiary devices.

Businesses in Georgetown, the City Center, and Northeast took a beating. Shattered windows and scattered debris remain from overnight looting. Cleanup crews could be seen around the District Sunday morning.

Mayor Bower and Chief Newsham surveyed the damaged around 3 a.m. this morning.

At the news conference, the mayor said she spoke with business owners who expressed sadness, empathy, and anger.

Chief Newsham said 17 arrests were made overnight, including charges of rioting, burglary, and simple assault. Some of those arrested came from areas as far as Chesterfield, Virginia.

It’s expected that more people could be charged once more footage is reviewed.

Businesses are asked to review footage from their surveillance camera and report any activity that involves harm and vandalism.

The Criminal Investigations Division under the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will also review surveillance video.