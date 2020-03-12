Prince George’s Police Reform Work Group passes recommendations – including county statute for use of force

The final recommendations will be made public after County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks reviews the 104-page report.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — After nearly six months, the task force charged with crafting recommendations for the Prince George’s County Police Department unanimously approved a final report Wednesday, addressing issues brought into stark relief following the death of George Floyd.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks will now review the 104-page document before it ultimately becomes public on the Prince George’s County website.

The work group voted to recommend a countywide use of force statute, governing when and how officers may engage in physical restraint, self-defense and the defense of others.

The group also voted to include in its report the repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which affords protections to law enforcement from certain civil litigation or criminal prosecutions.

“In our efforts to re-imagine public safety in Prince George’s County, we crafted thoughtful recommendations that build on existing successes, as well as areas where improvement is needed,” said Orlando Barnes, a retired Prince George’s assistant sheriff. “Because no institution is perfect.”

Alsobrooks said in a Greenbelt City Council meeting Monday she expected to receive the report before a Friday deadline, after issuing an executive order in September to provide the group more time.

“I’m looking forward to the task force recommendations outlining practices in our police department, including hiring, training, use of force policies,” Alsobrooks said.

The group held public meetings throughout the summer and fall, providing an advance look into items included in the report approved Wednesday. Members voted in November to recommend a limiting of the number of pretextual traffic stops — minor traffic infringements used to pull over drivers and eventually search their vehicle.

Angelo Consoli, the president of the union representing Prince George’s police officers, said he was grateful to speak during the group’s work process, and predicted the union will be invited to deliver further input.

“We’re here to work with the department and the administration to put change in place if they need it since there are things that can change and need to change,” Consoli said.

“We just ask that people let us work with them on it, because at the end of the day, it’s the officers I represent who have to buy into any change for them to be successful.”

“County residents made it clear that real, meaningful reform is needed,” said state Del. Alonzo T. Washington, co-chair of the group. “I’m hopeful these recommendations will be implemented to deliver much needed positive change in our community.”