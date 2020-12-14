'You're going to see us come for police unions' | BLMDC to focus on holding police accountable in 2021

Activists with BLMDC reflect on 2020, including growing support for the organization, their accomplishments and their goals for 2021.

Black Lives Matter DC has seen the pendulum swing in its direction in 2020. Intense public outcry after the death of George Floyd resulted in the DC Council passing emergency legislation to address police reform, including reallocating funding in DC Police's budget and banning chokeholds.

"We have made a lot of headway," April Goggans, an activist with Black Lives Matter DC, said as she reflected on 2020. "I think the conversation around defund the police has...brought in people who said, 'Oh this is a new idea.'"

The police reform legislation also expedited the release of body camera footage, which allowed the public to see body camera video just days after two separate, high profile incidents involving young Black men. Deon Kay, 18, and 20-year-old Kyron Hilton Brown, both died during encounters with police.

As for 2021, Goggans and BLMDC want to expand the group's mutual aid network and continue their efforts to push for reforms with DC Police.

"I think you will see our mutual aid network [an exchange focused on community resources] grow and change and be more long-term sustainable," Goggans said. "We're...connecting people to [the] source of support [for] the things that they need."

The @DCPoliceUnion released a statement regarding the recent demonstrations around 4D today. It partially blamed @CMCharlesAllen, accusing him of putting @DCPoliceDept officers in danger. Allen just responded with a statement of his own. (@wusa9) #KaronHylton pic.twitter.com/NBaPT1dvRq — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 30, 2020

But BLMDC said their main focus will be turning their attention toward police unions, which they say make it difficult to hold officers accountable when they’re involved in deadly encounters.

"You're going to definitely see us come for police unions," Goggans said. "Enough is enough with them. There is not a lot of talking to be done."

D.C.'s Police Union has been vocal that recent legislative changes have “put members at risk and exposes neighborhoods to violence," according to a statement released by the DC Police Union in late October.

Community members have recently called on DC Police to patrol neighborhoods that have seen an increase in violence. All the while, the department faces increased scrutiny to address how Black men and women are treated by law enforcement.