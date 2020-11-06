Philonise Floyd visited the demonstration outside Lafayette Square Park after testifying in front of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON — Protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza were joined by a special visitor Wednesday afternoon: the brother of George Floyd.

Philonise Floyd visited the demonstration outside the White House around 6 p.m. with Attorney Benjamin Crump. Earlier in the day, Philonise testified on Capitol Hill about the impact police brutality has had on his family.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25, after police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Philonise Floyd’s visit downtown asted a little more than 10 minutes. He and Crump led the crowd, chanting “Black Lives Matter” as they walked from 16th and K streets northwest to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Protesters said Philonise Floyd’s presence at their demonstration site inspired them to continue their fight against police brutality.

"It's a sad tragedy that he even has to be out here," a protester who only wanted to be identified as Chuck said. "But, I'm happy he showed up to support our cause on this line."

Another demonstrator, “T,” said he was hopeful protesters were able to give something back to Floyd’s family in its time of need.

"I think that when people come out in support, it helps with the healing process," he said.

Protester "Kenneth" said the Floyd family should know it has much of the country's support.