Vandals deface monuments at National Mall during DC protests

The National Park Service shares pictures showing damage to the Lincoln Memorial and The WWII Memorial.

WASHINGTON — Vandals defaced monuments at the National Mall during weekend protests, the National Park Service said via Twitter.

At the Lincoln Memorial vandals wrote "Yall not tired yet?" in black spray paint. The World War II Memorial had "Do black vets count?" spray painted in black along the base of one of the reflecting pools.

Parts of D.C. woke up Sunday to witness damage left by some protesters turned looters who took to the streets and smashed windows of businesses in Georgetown and CityCenter -- the aftermath of hours-long protests that started in different locations around the District before converging near the White House and moving on from there.

NPS said the monuments were damaged during Saturday's protests.

"In the wake of last night's demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place the District-wide curfew until 6 a.m. on Monday. And, it came after she originally said she wouldn't mandated a curfew.

There have already been multiple arrests made by D.C. Police after vandalism and destruction took place Saturday into Sunday. The department arrested 18 people, many of whom were charged with felonies.

"Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked in D.C. and across the U.S. after a video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday, Saturday and Sunday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.