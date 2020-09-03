WASHINGTON — On March 5, the first official presumptive positive case of coronavirus hit the DMV. Since there, there's been a ton of information surrounding what's true, what's not, and what the region is doing to prepare.

To help you, here is a day-by-day breakdown of how officials in D.C., Virginia and Maryland have responded to the coronavirus. Plus, important updates on how the virus is impacting our region:

Key Facts

There are 11 people across D.C., Maryland and Virginia who have the coronavirus.

No one has died from the coronavirus in the DMV region.

The first case of the coronavirus in the DMV was reported on Thursday, March 5.

Here is a day-by-day account of how the coronavirus has impacted D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Monday, March 9

7:30 p.m.:

Prince George County officials confirm that a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. They become the sixth person in Maryland to contract the virus.

6:30 p.m.: President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus. During the news conference, he said the White House will be releasing guidelines that people and businesses can follow to help combat the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

3 p.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland shares more news on the coronavirus, including that the state has aloud for $50 million in emergency funds to be used in combating the virus.

1 p.m.: Virginia Department of Health officials confirm a third presumptive positive result in the Commonwealth. It is an Arlington County resident in their 60s who developed fever, cough, and shortness of breath after returning from international travel.

9 a.m.: Mayor Bowser holds a news conference to inform the public on updates on coronavirus, including how it is impacting the District and how D.C. Health is working to combat issues with the virus.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Bowser said you should call D.C. Health at 202-576-1117 or your health care providers.

Sunday, March 8

Virginia confirms the second case of coronavirus in the Commonwealth, located in Fairfax County. The person is a resident of the county, and a firefighter from Loudoun County had to be quarantined because they came in contact with this individual.

Maryland confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, with one of these two cases being a Montgomery County resident.

Due to a person who traveled into DC with coronavirus, a school where a staff member came in contact with this person, closed on Monday.

Saturday, March 7

D.C. confirms its first two positive cases of the coronavirus. One is a Georgetown reverend in his late 50s. The other, a man who traveled from Nigeria to DC, then was tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Maryland.

A Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive for the virus Saturday evening after traveling recently overseas. He is the first positive case of the virus in Virginia.

Friday, March 6

Gov. Larry Hogan confirms that one of the three people to contract the coronavirus in Maryland also visited a retirement home in Rockville after returning from an international cruise, where the person came in contact with as many as 100 people.

Virginia attorney general warns of coronavirus scams happening in the commonwealth.

Thursday, March 5

Gov. Larry Hogan announces the first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland and declares a state of emergency in the process.

All three are people are residents of Montgomery County. These patients include a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, all of whom traveled together.

