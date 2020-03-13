JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — A military retiree dependent has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus on Joint Base Andrews, a military spokesperson said Friday.

The military dependent tested presumptive positive on March 11 for coronavirus at Joint Base Andrews Grow Clinic after traveling to South Korea and the Phillippines. The person has been self-quarantined in their home in Waldorf, Md., as officials work to investigate the diagnosis.

Joint Base Andrews leaders said they are working with several departments, including the Prince George’s County Public Health, the Maryland Department of Health, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency and the Center for Disease Control, to ensure the safety of military personnel and their families.

Base leaders said the coronavirus case has had no impact on base operations. They will continue to keep their base community informed and updated on developments to protect them from the spread of the virus.

"We are focused on the health of our base personnel and their families," Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, said. "We will continue to mitigate the effects and potential spread of COVID-19 in coordination with our community and interagency partners."

This positive coronavirus case makes the total number of cases in Maryland: 13. There are six other cases in Montgomery County, four in Prince George's County, one in Harford County, and one in Baltimore County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a State of Emergency, activating the National Guard and signing an executive order closing the port of Baltimore from cruise ships. Hogan signed a new bill Monday allowing for more funding into emergency coronavirus preparation.

Gov. Hogan announced all Maryland public schools to close for a week from March 16 to March 27 amid growing coronavirus concerns.

After the schools reopen, Maryland will use spring break to make up for the missed days. Spring break was scheduled to take place April 6-13, but instead, students will be expected to be in school to make up for some of the lost days.

The state of Maryland said they are still working on childcare services.

Check the current status of the virus in your state with the state health department website below:

