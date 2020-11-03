ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the resident is a woman in her 70s who was told she had been in close contact with a confirmed case. Officials are said she was tested at an Anne Arundel County hospital.

While Hogan said this classifies as a Montana case, Maryland Health and Anne Arundel County Health officials are leading the investigation.

"Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana," Hogan said. "I continue to urge Marylanders to stay informed, and follow the guidance we have issued. We want to emphasize that if you are concerned about symptoms, please call your healthcare provider. We will continue to share information as it becomes available."

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and top officials are holding a press conference Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. to address the county's first case.

"The health of county residents, visitors, and county employees is our top priority," Pittman said. "We want to keep our residents well informed and prepared. The County and the City of Annapolis have been preparing for this possibility since January. At this time, there is no reason to panic, but we do want to reinforce preventive measures we can all take against COVID-19."

So far, nine people have tested presumptive positive for the virus, according to Maryland health officials.

Maryland Department of Health officials said it has nine laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, five of which are in Montgomery County, one that is in Harford County and three in Prince George's County.

