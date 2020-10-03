WASHINGTON — American University on Tuesday announced that all classes will temporarily move to online platforms following spring break, with the following steps effective immediately:

Spring break will be extended through Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, and classes are canceled for those two days.

Effective Wednesday, March 18 all American University classes and instruction will move fully online. Classes will continue online through Friday, April 3.

In-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

Washington College of Law (WCL) classes will begin online on Monday, March 23, following their spring break next week, and continue through April 3.

All students will receive instructions regarding how their classes will operate from their faculty instructor prior to the resumption of classes on Wednesday, March 18. Please be sure to watch your AU email regularly during this period, as it will be an important source of information from your instructors and the university.

During this time, our campus will remain open and operational. Core functions and services for our students, such as the Counseling Center and academic advising, will remain available and will also be accessible remotely.

Further information for faculty and staff will come from Human Resources and department leadership. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide ongoing guidance to faculty to staff to support their work and well-being.

While the risk to our community remains low at this time, our precautionary actions will help limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and enhance our ability to manage and/or isolate any suspected or confirmed cases that may occur here.

In response to increased travel alerts from the CDC for China, South Korea, and Italy, the university instructed students studying abroad in those countries to return as soon as possible and provided assistance for their travel.

All university-sponsored travel to those countries is suspended. The Provost’s Office, the Office of Campus Life, the Office of Risk Management, AU Abroad, and the individual schools and colleges of the affected students are working to support their return. This includes academic, financial aid, housing, and other arrangements for the remainder of the semester, and students have been provided specific resources and contacts in each area to address their individual needs.

The most effective steps you can take right now are to practice good hygiene such as regular and thorough hand washing and covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness (e.g., cough, fever, shortness of breath) should stay home from class and/or work, avoid others for the duration of the symptoms, and contact your health provider for guidance. Members of the AU community can contact the Student Health Center at 202-885-3380 or shc@american.edu. Faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician.

