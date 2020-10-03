FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials discussed safety measures and updated coronavirus data on Tuesday, announcing the county's plan to prepare for the virus's impact.

Six positive cases have been confirmed in Maryland as of Tuesday, all of which were travel based. Four cases were residents in Montgomery County, as well as one in Prince George's County and one in Harford County.

According to Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, the number of positive cases is only likely to increase. While Frederick County has no confirmed cases of the virus yet, officials said they are doing everything they can to prepare residents for the virus's exposure.

"We feel confident in our ability to handle this current COVID-19 problem," Dr. Manuel Casiano, the county's chief medical officer, said. County officials said no major conferences or events have plans to be canceled in the area thus far.

The county is currently in the containment phase, which means that they are attempting to prevent cases as much as possible. If the virus were to spread in the county with cases of unknown origin, the county would move to start mitigation plans that would try to contain and slow the spread.

So what happens if someone in the county gets sick?

Frederick Health Hospital is "well prepared" should a patient test positive at the hospital, said Casiano. The hospital has not yet seen any patients presenting with the new coronavirus disease but has been planning for infectious diseases since the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Until then, residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures like purchasing sanitizer and non-perishable food, as well as residents over the age of 60 spending more time indoors.

“Send your kids to school, unless they're sick," Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said. "Go to work, unless you're sick. And stay tuned for more information because it is a dynamic situation, and we will continually update people about it.”

