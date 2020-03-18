WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our every day life to curtail the disease.

There are dozens of "presumptive positive" reports of COVID-19 in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, with leaders in each area declaring States of Emergency to help free up resources to deal with the global pandemic.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to the DMV on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Key Facts

There are 193 cases of coronavirus across the D.C. Metropolitan area 85 in Maryland 31 in D.C. 77 in Virginia

First case was discovered on March 5

2 people have died in Virginia

The CDC has recommended canceling or postponing any events with more than 50 people in close proximity. The U.S. government came out with an even stricter guideline to limit it to 10 people.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared States of Emergency

Public schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are closed

Maryland and D.C. have ordered all bars, movie theaters and gyms to close and restaurants can only serve delivery, take-out and drive-thru. Virginia is requiring businesses to follow federal guidelines limiting crowds to fewer than 10 people or they must close

Person-to-person transmission is happening

You can use the embedded map below to see where positive cases of coronavirus have been found around the DC Metropolitan area.

Wednesday, March 18

1:30 p.m. George Washington University announces a student has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation and receiving proper care.

11:30 a.m. Maryland announces new cases, bringing the state's total to 85.

11 a.m. Virginia has 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 77. Absentee ballots are suggested for the May elections, Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference. With 2,000 ICU beds in the state, officials are working with health professionals to increase the number available. Northam also said a small business loan protection application has been submitted with the federal government to help ease the burden on those businesses.

11 a.m. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, during a news conference Wednesday morning, outlined his office plans to take to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the county. Here's are the details.

Tuesday, March 17

7:13 p.m.: D.C. announces nine new positive cases, bringing the District's total count to 31.

6:43 p.m.: Montgomery County Public Schools says no day care/child care providers are allowed to operate in school buildings during closures, per Maryland State Department of Education policy.

6:18 p.m.: MedStar Health postpones all elective procedures and surgeries starting March 19.

6:13 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters, giving local law enforcement the ability to enforce the ban.

6:12 p.m. D.C. Health Department officials have confirmed that a member of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

5:02 p.m.: The Kennedy Center has extended its performance cancellations through May 10. Previously, they had shut down through March 31.

4 p.m.: Metro will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Trains arrive every 15 minutes on each line at all times, including the Red Line, and all trains will operate with eight cars, the maximum possible length, to help maintain social distancing between customers.

11 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state's April 28 primary will be delayed until June 2 amid coronavirus outbreak.

11 a.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is advising businesses follow federal crowd guidelines of limiting more than 10 people gathered in proximity. This includes restaurants, bars and movie theaters who must close if unable to adhere to the mandate.

Monday, March 16

7:30 p.m.: D.C. announces five more positive coronavirus cases in the District.

4:22 p.m.: D.C. officials say bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters have been ordered to close at 10 p.m. on Monday.

4 p.m.: Virginia announces its second death from the coronavirus.

2:30 p.m. Major League Baseball is pushing back the opening of the 2020 season in accordance with the CDC's guidance to postpone events with more than 50 people. This means the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals season will be delayed.

12:30 p.m. Prince George's County announces they have 11 cases of coronavirus and have declared a State of Emergency.

11:10 a.m. Gov. Larry Hogan shuts down all Maryland bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms effective 5 p.m. Monday, he announced in a news conference. Drive-through, carryout and food delivery is still available. Here are the details.

10:00 a.m.: A guest who attended the Howard University Charter Dinner on March 7 has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school also said it won't hold face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester and is canceling its commencement held in May.

10 a.m.: White House cancels 2020 Easter Egg Roll out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the coronavirus.

9:46 a.m. A Children’s National Hospital physician has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson confirms Monday.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

