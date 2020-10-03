WASHINGTON — With the coronavirus impacting regions across the DMV, numbers and totals can get confusing. Here is your breakdown of all current coronavirus information about Maryland specifically.

Number of presumptive positive cases: 9

Nine people have tested presumptive positive for the virus, according to Maryland health officials.

Maryland Department of Health officials said it has nine laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, five of which are in Montgomery County, one that is in Harford County and three in Prince George's County.

The first three cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Montgomery County, Maryland, last Thursday by Gov. Larry Hogan during a news conference.

These patients included a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. All three traveled together on an Egyptian cruise that traveled down the Nile River.

Maryland confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, with one of these two cases being a Montgomery County resident, a woman in her 60s. The other confirmed case is a woman in her 80s who is from Harford County.

Prince George County officials confirm that a resident tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. They become the sixth person in Maryland to contract the virus.

Less than a day later, two additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases were confirmed by Prince George's County Executive Angla Alsobrooks, bringing the total in that county to three.

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed a fifth Montgomery County resident has contracted the coronavirus. The most recent case to be announced by the state.

While no other cases have been reported. The University of Maryland will offer strictly online classes following its spring break that starts this weekend. Bowie State University is also canceling classes until Monday, March 16.

