What's on Virginia's ballot? Check our voter guide

Early voting began Friday, September 18 and Election Day polls will be open November 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA, USA — Whether voting early, by mail, or at the polls on Election Day (November 3, 2020), Virginians will cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election to elect the president and vice president, members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the House of Delegates and a range of local and municipal seats. There are also statewide and local ballot questions.

Early voting in Virginia started on Friday, September 18th and registered voters have until October 31st to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before November 3.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Virginia

Joseph Biden (D)

He served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was in 1988.

Website: https://joebiden.com/#

Donald Trump (R-incumbent)

He is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

Website: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

Jo Jorgensen (L)

She is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

Website: https://jo20.com/

U.S. SENATE

Virginia

Vote 1

In the 2014 election, democratic incumbent Mark Warner won the office by a very narrow margin -- about 1% -- to Republican political operative Ed Gillespie. No one expected the race to be this close in 2014. It should be noted that a republican has not taken a Virginia U.S. Senate seat in Virginia since 2002 (John Warner took it then).



Mark Warner (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2008. He is seeking his 3rd term. Before serving in the Senate, Warner served as the Governor of Virginia from 2002-2006 and chairman of the National Governors Association 2004-2005. Previously, Warner was an entrepreneur and executive in the technology industry. https://markwarnerva.com/

Daniel Gade (R)

He is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served more than 20 years in the U.S., Korea, and Iraq. In Iraq he endured a combat wound that led to the amputation of his right leg. He has since earned a Ph.D in public administration and policy, served on national councils discussing veteran and disability issues, and now teaches at American University.

Website: https://gadeforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: District 1

Virginia

Vote 1

This congressional district includes portions of: Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Fauquier, King George, new Kent, Westmoreland, King William, Hanover, James City, Gloucester, Caroline, Northumbeland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Essex, Matthews, Richmond County, and King and Queen Counties.

Qasim Rashid (D)

He is a community activist and author, wo works with non-profit organizations that advocate for women’s rights and religious freedom and to improve the lives of children living in poverty. He also works as a consultant helping companies and non-profits improve their corporate strategies, messaging and information. He earned a law degree from the University of Richmond.

Website: https://rashidforva.com/

Robert Wittman (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2007. He is seeking his 8th term. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. Before serving in Congress, he served in various public offices including Montross Mayor, Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors and Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://robwittman.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 206

This is one of the Virginia congressional races being watched closely. It is a rematch between Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria and Republican Scott Taylor who used to hold this office, until defeated by Luria in 2018.



This district includes portions of: Accomack, Northampton and York counties, all of the cities of Virginia Beach and Williamsburg; and portions of the cities of Norfolk and Hampton.

Elaine Luria (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she served in the Navy for two decades and retired at the rank of Commander. She was one of the first women in the Navy’s nuclear power program and among the first women to serve her entire career in combatant ships.

Website: https://elaineforcongress.com/

Scott Taylor (R)

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 2nd district in 2017-2019, until being defeated by Elaine Luria. Previously he served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013. Before public office, he worked as a real estate developer and security consultant and was a Navy SEAL.

Website: https://www.scotttaylor2020.com/

David Bruce Foster (I)

He is a Navy veteran, flight instructor and small business owner.

Website: https://davidfoster4congress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 3

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 208

This congressional district includes: the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth. Also parts of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolks and all of the county of Isle of Wright.

Robert “Bobby” Scott (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 1993. He is seeking his 15th term. With his first election in 1992, he became the first African-American elected to Congress from Virginia since Reconstruction. Before serving in Congress, he served 15 years in the Virginia General Assembly.

Website: https://www.bobbyscottforcongress.com/

John Collick, Jr. (R)

He is a retired Marine 1st Sergeant, where he held many roles including counterterrorism and signals intelligence analyst, section chief of ICE and immigration officer. He is a small business owner and volunteers with Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

Website: https://www.collickforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 4

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 210



This congressional district includes Richmond City, Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Henrico, Prince George, Suffolk, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Southampton, Colonial Heights, Sussex, Greensville, Surry, Charles City and Emporia.



A. Donald McEachin (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2016. He is seeking his 3rd term. Before serving in Congress, he was a public-school teacher and legislator in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly.

Website: https://donaldmceachin.com/

Leon Benjamin, Sr. (R)

He is a pastor, who has served as a presidential advisor to the Trump Administration. He is the current chairman of the Republican Party of Richmond City. He has served as a Senior Fellow for the National Minority Technology Council and is the founder of United2Pray, which holds weekly conference calls to pray for the president.

Website: https://benjamin4congress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 5

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 212



This is one of the Virginia congressional races being watched. Democrats are hoping to take this seat.



Democrat Cameron Webb is up against Republican Bob Good. Good ousted current office holder Denver Riggleman in the republican primary back in June. Riggleman took heat from within the republican party for officiating a same-sex wedding in 2019.



The district includes counties in the Piedmont and Blue Ridge areas. In our viewing area it includes portions of Fauquier County, and all of Rappahannock County.

B. Cameron Webb (D)

He is a physician and lawyer who serves as Director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine. He has served on the White House Health Care team and My Brother’s Keeper Initiative under the Obama Administration.

Website: https://www.drcameronwebb.com/

Robert G. “Bob” Good (R)

He has served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. Before holding public office, he was an athletic director at his alma mater, Liberty University, and had a 17-year career in finance.

Website: https://www.bobgoodforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 6

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 214



This congressional district includes portions of Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley.

Nicholas Betts (D)

He is a law clerk who has worked as a contract manager, a substitute teacher, a graduate teaching assistant and in construction and landscaping.

Website: https://www.bettsforcongress.com/

Ben Cline (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. He is seeking his 2nd term. Before serving in Congress, he was an attorney and served as Congressman Bob Goodlatte’s Chief of Staff and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg.

Website: https://bencline.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 7

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 216

This is one of the Virginia congressional races being watched. The Cook Political Report lists this race as a toss up, with Spanberger having a slight edge.



The district includes portions of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, Henrico, Chesterfield, Louisa, Powhatan, Goochland, Amelia, and Nottoway counties.



Spanberger is seeking her second term, after becoming the first democrat to win Virginia’s 7th district since the late 1960’s.

Abigail Spanberger (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her 2nd term. She was the first Democrat since 1968 to be elected to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional district. Before serving in Congress, she was a federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer.

Website: https://abigailspanberger.com/

Nick Freitas (R)

He serves in the House of Delegates representing the 30th District. He’s held this office since 2016. He served as the Culpeper County Republican Chairman and worked as a precinct coordinator, setting records in the county for volunteer hours and Republican voter turnout. He served 2 tours in Iraq as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant and Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant and was the Director of Operations for a service-disabled veteran owned company.

Website: https://www.nickforva.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 8

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 218



This district comprises all of Arlington County, and portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria City and Falls Church City.

Donald Beyer, Jr. (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2015. He is seeking his 4th term. Before serving in Congress, he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998 and was the Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama.

Website: http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Jeff Jordan (R)

He worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense and 5th generation combat veteran. He served in the Army for 27 years.

Website: https://jeffjordanforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 10

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 220



This district includes all of Clarke, Frederick, and Loudoun counties, along with parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.

Jennifer Wexton (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she was a prosecutor and State Senator. Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/

Aliscia N. Andrews (R)

She served in the Marines and worked in the private and public sectors as a strategic management, analytic and policy advisor.

Website: https://andrewsforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 11

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 222



This district stretches from Herndon to Quantico, comprising most of Fairfax County, all of the city of Fairfax, and part of eastern Prince William County.

Gerry Connolly (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2009. He is seeking his 7th term. Before serving in Congress, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, the Fairfax Government Reorganization Commission and was the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/

Manga A. Anantatmula (R)

She worked with the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. She is a first-generation immigrant from India.

Website: https://mangaforcongress.com/

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 29

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 224



Irina Khanin (D)

She is an attorney and first-generation immigrant from the former Soviet Union. Website: https://irina4delegate.com/

William D. “Bill” Wiley (R)

He is a City Councilman from Winchester representing the people of Ward 1. Website: https://www.facebook.com/WileyforDelegate/?ref=page_internal

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #1

REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

Vote 1

RACE 226



Yes

No

A “yes” vote on this Constitutional question will establish a bipartisan commission, comprising eight members of the General Assembly and eight members of the public, that would draw new lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates election districts. The full General Assembly would vote on these lines, but could not change them. The state Supreme Court would draw the lines if the commission, or the assembly, could NOT agree.

A “no” vote will leave the sole responsibility for drawing the districts with the General Assembly and the Governor.

Current Law:

Under the current Constitution, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing new election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates. These districts are required to be compact and contiguous, and to have populations that are equal to each other.

Proposed Law:

The proposed amendment would shift the responsibility of drawing these election districts from the General Assembly and the Governor to a bipartisan commission, made up of 16 persons, half being members of the General Assembly and half being citizens of the Commonwealth. This commission would draw the election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates and then submit the maps to the General Assembly for approval. If the commissioners are unable to agree on proposals for maps by a certain date, or if the General Assembly does not approve the submitted maps by a certain date, the commission is allotted additional time to draw new districts, but if maps are not then submitted or approved, the Supreme Court of Virginia becomes responsible for drawing these election districts.

The eight legislative commissioners are appointed by the political party leadership in the state Senate and the House of Delegates, with an equal number from each house and from each major political party. The eight citizen commissioners are picked by a committee of five retired circuit court judges. Four of the retired judges are selected by party leaders in the Senate and the House from a list compiled by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. These four judges pick the fifth judge from the same list. This selection committee then chooses citizen commissioners from lists created by party leaders in the Senate and the House. Members and employees of Congress or the General Assembly cannot be citizen commissioners. Each party leader in each house gives the selection committee a list of at least 16 candidates, and the committee picks two from each list for a total of eight citizen commissioners.

For a plan to be submitted for the General Assembly’s approval, at least six of the eight citizen commissioners and at least six of the eight legislative commissioners must agree to it.

Additionally, for plans for General Assembly districts to be submitted, at least three of the four Senators on the commission have to agree to the Senate districts plan and at least three of the four Delegates on the commission have to agree to the House of Delegates districts plan. The General Assembly cannot make any changes to these plans, and the Governor cannot veto any plan approved by the General Assembly.

The amendment also adds a requirement that districts provide, where practicable,

opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice.

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #2

Disabled Veteran Vehicle Tax

Vote 1

RACE 228



Yes

No



A "yes" vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.

A "no" vote will leave the Constitution of Virginia unchanged and automobiles and pickup trucks owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability will continue to be subject to state and local taxes.

OFFICIAL WORDING OF QUESTION

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation.

Current Law

Generally, the Constitution of Virginia requires all property be taxed. However, there are

certain types of property that the Constitution specifically says is not subject to taxation.

Proposed Law

This amendment would add to the list of property that is not subject to state or local taxation one motor vehicle owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability. The amendment says that motor vehicle means an

automobile or pickup truck. The motor vehicle would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims this tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on his motor vehicle prior to January 1, 2021.

Under this amendment, a motor vehicle that is owned by the spouse of a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard with a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability could also be free from taxation. The General Assembly is allowed to pass a law that places conditions or restrictions on this exemption.

ARLINGTON COUNTY

Board of Supervisors

Vote 1

RACE 234

Libby Garvey (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and was elected to the Board in 2012. Previously, she served on the Arlington County School Board for 15 years.

Website: https://libbygarvey.com/

Audrey Clement (I)

She is a member of the Arlington Transportation Commission and civic activist. Website: https://audreyclement.com/

ARLINGTON COUNTY

School Board

Vote 2

RACE 236



David Priddy

He has served on various committees and local organizations including as President of Thomas Jefferson Middle School PTA, on the Abingdon, Patrick Henry and Fleet PTAs, and on the NAACP Education Committee.

Website: https://priddyforschoolboard.com/

Christina Diaz-Torres

She is an education policy specialist and former high school math teacher. Website: https://www.cristinaforarlington.com/

Symone Walker

She worked as a Department of Justice attorney and mediator for 20 and 14 years respectively. She has served on various committees including the Ashlawn Elementary, Drew Model School, Gunston, and Arlington Special Education PTAs. Website: https://symoneforstudents.com/

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Metro & Transportation

Vote 1

RACE 238



Yes

No



Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,940,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and other transit, pedestrian, road or transportation projects?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Parks & Recreation

Vote 1

RACE 240



Yes

No



Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,630,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for local parks & recreation?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Community Infrastructure

Vote 1

RACE 242



Yes

No

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $7,485,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for County facilities and other County Infrastructure?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Public Schools

Vote 1

RACE 244



Yes

No

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $7,485,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for County facilities and other County Infrastructure?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Stormwater

Vote 1

RACE 246



Yes

No



Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $50,840,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the County Stormwater Program?

CLARKE COUNTY: BERRYVILLE DISTRICT

Board of Supervisors

Vote 1

RACE 248



Mark J. Griffin (R)

He has been a realtor for 26 years.

Website: https://93060.campaignpartner.net/

Matthew E. “Matt” Bass (I-incumbent)

He is a personal injury lawyer. He is the incumbent who has held this office since May. He was appointed after the seat was vacated by Mary Daniel, who did so after being selected to serve as a General District Court Judge.

FAIRFAX COUNTY

HERNDON MAYOR

Vote 1

RACE 250



Sheila A. Olem

She is the Vice Mayor. Previously, she served on the Virginia State Executive Council for Children’s Services and Herndon Board of Zoning Appeals.

Website: http://sheilaolem.com/

Roland B. Taylor

He is a federal government program manager. He has worked for the United Nations senior rule of law leader and the US Department of State, as well as in local law enforcement.

Website: http://www.taylor4herndon.com/

FAIRFAX COUNTY

HERNDON TOWN COUNCIL

Vote 6

RACE 252



Stevan M. Porter

He is a full time Information Technology professional of 25 years and ran a 2018 Congressional campaign. He has worked as a volunteer paramedic and company officer with the Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Website: https://www.porter4herndon.com/

Pradip Dhakal (incumbent)

He is an incumbent seeking his 2nd term.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pradip4Herndon/?ref=page_internal

Sean M. Regan

He has served on Herndon’s Planning Commission since 2012 and owns a business in Herndon managing large scale construction projects for nonprofits.

Website: https://www.reganforherndon.com/

Naila Alam

She owns a real estate company and runs a charity.

Website: https://www.nailaforherndon.com/

Cesar A. del Aguila (incumbent)

He is an incumbent who has held office since 2010. Previously, he worked with large businesses in executive roles.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Cesar4Herndon/

Signe V. Friedrichs (incumbent)

She is an incumbent, first elected in 2016. She is also a Rotary Club volunteer.

Website: https://signeforherndon.com/

Jasbinder Singh

He served on the council from 2010 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2016. He is running for his third non-consecutive term. He has worked in policy analysis and environmental litigation.

Website: https://herndonopinion.com/

Clark A. Hedrick

He is a member of Herndon’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

Website: https://clarkhedrick.com/

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Public Library

Vote 1

RACE 254



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds in addition to the public library facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $90,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide public library facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional library facilities and the acquisition of necessary land?

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Parks

Vote 1

RACE 256



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the parks and park facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $112,000,000 for the following purposes: (i) $100,000,000 principal amount to finance the Fairfax County Park Authority's cost to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip additional parks and park facilities, to preserve open-space land, and to develop and improve existing parks and park facilities; and (ii) $12,000,000 principal amount to finance Fairfax County's contribution to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip parks and park facilities?



FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Transportation

Vote 1

RACE 258



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the transportation improvements and facilities bonds previously authorized, in the Maximum aggregate principal amount of $160,000,000 for the purpose of financing Fairfax County's share, under the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Compact, of the cost of constructing, reconstructing, improving, and acquiring transportation improvements and facilities, including capital costs of land, transit facilities, rolling stock, and equipment in the Washington metropolitan area?

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Health & Human Services

Vote 1

RACE 260



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the human services facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $79,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide community health and human services facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional community health and human services facilities and the acquisition of necessary land?



FALLS CHURCH SPECIAL ELECTION

CITY COUNCIL

Vote 1

RACE 262

A special election will be held for a Falls Church City Council seat after the death of Council Member Dan Sze.

Debora “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott (I)

She has served as Falls Church PTA president and leads Fall Church Education Foundation efforts to provide emergency food and supply assistance during the pandemic.

Website: https://www.debbiehiscott.org/

Joshua S. Shokoor (I)

He worked in Fall Church’s Housing and Human Services Dept. and Housing Commission and is an author of the Affordable Living Policy.

Website: https://www.shokoorforcitycouncil.com/

Simone V. Pass Tucker (I)

Simone is an activist, community advocate and campaign volunteer.

Website: https://simone4fc.com/

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Shawnee District Board of Supervisors

Vote 1

RACE 265

Richard D. Kennedy (D)

He is a business executive with a background in finance. He has served in the Virginia Regional Chamber, on the Community Veterans Engagement Board and on several Winchester and Frederick County School District Committees.

Website: https://kennedy4shawnee.com/

David D. Stegmaier (R)

He is a former director of Community Outreach in various congressional offices and has volunteered as a Bright Futures mentor for a middle school student and advocate for the mentally ill.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/dave.stegmaier

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Middletown Town Council

Vote 4

RACE 267

Shayla S. Rickard (I)

She is an incumbent.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/rickard4middletown/?ref=page_internal

Stephanie A. Mitchell (I)

Carolyn S. Aliff (I-incumbent)

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Stephens City Town Council

Vote 3

RACE 269

Julia Young (I)

She is studying political science at Lord Fairfax Community College. This is her first run for public office.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/votejuliayoung/

Christine D. Stevens (I-incumbent)

She won a special election to the Town Council in November 2019 and is seeking her first 4-year term. She is the Founder and Executive Director of the I’m Just Me Movement and works at Giant Food in the Customer Service branch.

Website: https://tina4council.com/

Ronald L. Bowers (I-incumbent)

He has served on the Stephens City Town Council for 32 years.

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 271



Danielle R. Bostick (R)

She has held various local positions including as the Winchester Education Association Legislative Liaison and former Vice President of the Winchester Educational Association. She is a National Humanities Center Teacher Advisor and TEDx speaker on sexual violence, trauma and victim advocacy.

Website: https://www.bostickformayor.com/

John David Smith, Jr. (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2016. He is the owner and partner of a local restaurant. Previously, he served as the Commissioner on the Winchester Planning Commission, Chairman of the Old Town Development Board, and a member of the Board of Winchester Parking Authority.

Website: https://davidsmithformayor.com/

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City Council: First Ward

Vote 1

RACE 273



Richard S. Bell (D)

He is Chief Executive Manager of a company providing brokerage, asset, property and project management services. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Economic Commission and Winchester Public School Board. He served in the Navy Reserve as a Lieutenant.

Website: https://friendsofrichardbell.com/

Les C. Veach (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has served on the council for 12 years. He has served as Vice Mayor and Vice President of the City Council.

Website: https://citizensforlesveach.com/

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City Council: Second Ward

Vote 1

RACE 275



Tim M. Mondell (R)

He has worked as a teacher, athletics coach and basketball official.

Website: https://timmondell.com/

John W. Hill (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2008. He was voted Vice Mayor in 2018.

Website: https://m.facebook.com/JohnHillForWard2MovingWinchesterForward/

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City Council: Third Ward

Vote 1

RACE 277



Ryan C. Hall (D)

He is the Marketing and Community Outreach Manager at Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity. He helped found the Valley Makers Association, a nonprofit that supports small manufacturing businesses and served as President of the Old Town Winchester Business Association.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/hall4winchester/

Corey S. Sullivan (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has been a member of the Winchester City Council since 2014. He is seeking his 2nd four-year term.

Website: https://www.coreysullivan.net/

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City Council: Fourth Ward

Vote 1

RACE 279



Phillip “Phil” Milstead (D)

He recently retired from NASA and served on the Winchester Board of Elections as vice president.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Not-a-Business/Ward-4-Needs-Phil-Milstead-105210981316510/

John A. Willingham (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2008. He is seeking his 4th term. He is a Senior Associate with Greenfield and Craun Commercial and is President of a real estate development company

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City School Board: At-Large

Vote 1

RACE 281



This is the first time Winchester voters will elect school board members. Members were previously appointed by the City Council. Voters approved a referendum for an elected board in November 2019.



Lincoln W. Jones (I)

Marie S. Imoh (I-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has served on the School Board since 2015. She also serves on several other local boards including the Winchester Dept. of Social Services Advisory Board.

Website: https://imoh4schoolboard.com/

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Winchester City School Board: Second Ward

Vote 1

RACE 283



This is the first time Winchester voters will elect school board members. Members were previously appointed by the City Council. Voters approved a referendum for an elected board in November 2019.



Carmen A. Crawford (I)

She wants to address the dropout rate.

Melissa A. Harris (I)

She is a Unit Manager and girl scout leader. She has served on the Virginia Avenue school PTO.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/schoolboardward2/

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Leesburg Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 290



C.B. “Kelly” Burk (I-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has served as Mayor since 2017. She served as Vice Mayor from 2015-2016. She also served on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors from 2008-2011. She was a special education teacher with the Loudoun County Public Schools.

Website: https://www.kellyburkformayor.com/

R.E. “Ron” Campbell

He has served on Leesburg’s Environmental Advisory Commission and Technology and Communications Commission.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Ron-Campbell-Leesburg-Town-Council-914799811930336

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Leesburg Town Council

Vote 3

RACE 292

Zachary J. “Zach” Cummings (I)

He is a residential realtor and serves on the Catoctin Elementary School PTA, the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts, and fundraised to erect the Stanley Caulkins Memorial in downtown Leesburg.

Website: https://www.zachcummings.com/

Ara H. Bagdasarian (I)

He is a technology entrepreneur and businessman who served as Chairman of Leesburg’s Town Economic Development Commission and president of the Loudoun Symphony Orchestra. He launched a school emergency notification system in Leesburg and launched a platform to inform parents of youth sports leagues of game cancellations.

Website: https://www.ara2020.org/

Bill T. Reploge (I)

He has served on the Town of Leesburg’s Environmental Advisory Commission and worked in advertising. He works to support environmental sustainability and promoting better roads, bridges and transportation options.

Website: https://www.billforleesburg.com/

Kari M. Nacy (I)

She was appointed to the town of Leesburg’s Planning Commission and served as the commission’s chairwoman. She works as a director of Defense Intelligence Programs and manages over 130 employees and a $150 million budget. This is her second run for Town Council; she previously ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 race.

Website: https://www.karinacy.com/

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

School Projects

Vote 1

RACE 295



Yes

No



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $123,755,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Douglass School Renewal; the costs to design, construct, and equip LCPS Facility Renewals and Alterations; the costs to design, construct, and equip School Security Improvements; the costs to design, construct, and equip a Student Welcome Center at Sterling Elementary School; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Public Safety Projects

Vote 1

RACE 297



Yes

No



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,516,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip a Fire and Rescue Training Academy Expansion; the costs to design, construct, and equip Philomont Fire and Rescue Station Replacement; and the costs of other public safety facilities approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Parks & Recreation

Vote 1

RACE 299



Yes

No



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,825,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Philip A. Bolen Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Scott Jenkins Memorial Park Phase III; and the costs of other public park, recreational and community center projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

LOUDOUN COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Transportation Projects

Vote 1

RACE 301



Yes

No



Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $151,210,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct Segments 1 and 1B of Braddock Road; the costs to design and construct the widening of Loudoun County Parkway from Ryan Road to Shellhorn Road; the costs to design and construct improvements to Route 15 between Montresor Road and Point of Rocks Bridge; the costs to design and construct a roadway from Route 50 at Tall Cedars Parkway to Route 28; the costs to design and construct a roundabout at Route 50 and Trailhead Drive; the costs to design and construct sidewalk segments along River Creek Parkway; the costs to design and construct the County's Sidewalk and Trail Program; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

ORANGE COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Gordonsville Town Council

RACE 306



Elizabeth B. Samra (I-incumbent)

Emily Mary Winkey (I-incumbent)

PAGE COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Luray Town Council

RACE 315

Jason A. Pettit (I)

He is a small business owner and worked in the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department, and Virginia Department of Transportation. He is a Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Luray Downtown Initiative.

Judy K. Peabody (I)

She is a marriage officiant with over ten years of paralegal experience. Website: https://judypeabody.com/town-council-candidate/

W. Ligon Webb, II (I)

He is the Director of Planning, Zoning and Permitting in Madison County and works in real estate. He worked previously as Luray’s Town Planner. Website: https://www.facebook.com/ligon.webb

Joseph F. “Joey” Sours, Jr. (I-incumbent)

He is an incumbent on the Town Council. He owns a consulting firm and is involved with Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist Church.

Leah Pence (I-incumbent)

She is an incumbent. She had a career in education and entrepreneurship and also worked in hospitality consulting.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Penceforoffice/

PAGE COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Shenandoah Town Council

Vote 2

RACE 317



Ira M. “Mike” Lowe (I-incumbent)

Richard G. Pierce (I-incumbent)

PAGE COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Stanley Town Council

Vote 2

RACE 319



Jeremiah D. Knight (I-incumbent)

He is an incumbent who has held the office since 2016. He is a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee and the Personnel Committee. He also coaches little league baseball and page youth football.

Joseph S. Mauck (I-incumbent)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Dumfries Town Council

Vote 3

RACE 324



Brian K. Fields (I-incumbent)

He is an incumbent and member of the Virginia Army National Guard. Previously, he worked as a Dumfries police officer for 8 years.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Councilman-Brian-Fields-2451630461727666/

Shaun R. Peet (I)

He is an incumbent and formerly served in the U.S. Army.

Tyrone A. Brown (I)



PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas City Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 325



Michelle Davis-Younger (D)

She is a human resources professional and small business owner. She is a lifelong resident of Manassas and is passionate about economic development and sustainable employment in Manassas.

Website: https://www.michelle4manassas.com/

Theresa Coates Ellis (R)

She is a Manassas City Council Member with a background in healthcare professional management. She is a small business owner. She has also served on the Education Foundation, Airport Commission, Rotary Area Governor and President Inter-Service Club Council.

Website: https://theresacoatesellis.com/

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas City Council

Vote 3

RACE 327



Tom C. Osina (D)

He serves as treasurer for the Georgetown South homeowners’ association and is a founding member of Equality Prince William, a longstanding LGBTQ equality group. He has worked as a teacher, radio journalist and launched his own management firm. This is his first run for public office. Website: https://www.tomformanassas.com/

Harry J. Clark (R)

He has served as Chairman for the Manassas Recreation and Parks Committee and the Planning Commission. He served in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and spent 19 years in business analyzing intelligence budgets for the Army.

Website: https://harryclark4manassas.org/

Ian T. Lovejoy (R) – incumbent

He is an incumbent seeking a third term. He was elected in 2012. He advocates for young residents and lower tax bills. He worked in medical equipment and home care companies and founded a sourcing a recruitment company.

Website: https://votelovejoy.com/

Lynn Forkell Greene (R)

She serves as a member of the Parks, Culture and Recreation Committee and as Chair of the Keep Manassas Beautiful Advisory Committee. She works as a C-Suite administrative professional and is a project manager for a global services firm.

Website: http://lynnforcouncil.com/index.html

Mark D. Wolfe (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and was first elected in 2008. When he won in 2016, it was his first time running as a Democrat. He had previously run and won as a Republican.He is president of a heating and air conditioning firm and believes the GOP has become too divisive.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MarkforManassas/

Pamela J. Sebesky (D-incumbent)

She was elected to the Council in 2016. Before that, she served on the Manassas City School Board from 2010-2016. She has a career in cardiology.

Website: http://pamformanassas.us/index.html

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas City School Board

RACE 329



Carl L. Hollingsworth (I)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Carl-Hollingsworth-for-MCPS-School-Board-102763854831443/?ref=page_internal

Robyn R. Williams (I-incumbent)

She joined the board in 2017. She is a parent and teacher assistant volunteer.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/vote4robynwilliams

Suzanne W. Seaberg (I-incumbent)

She joined the board in 2016. Previously, she served on the MCPS Education Foundation and volunteered on PTAs, Band Boosters, Gifted/Talented Advisory Committee and Safe Schools Advisory Committee.

Website: http://m.seabergforschoolboard.org

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas Park City Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 333



Michael Carrera (I)

He is a business analyst with Arlington County government with 20 years of business analyst management experience. He is a former Manassas Park City Councilmember and former Manassas Park Planning Commissioner. Website: https://www.votecarrera.com/

Jeanette M. Rishell (D-incumbent)

She has served on the Upper Occoquan Service Authority Board of Directors since 2010 and serves the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority as a City Representative and Vice Chair of the Finance Committee.

Website: https://www.jeanetterishell.com/

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas Park City Council

RACE 335



Darryl G. Moore (D)

He worked as a Senior Management Analyst for the Oakland Housing Authority and served on the Berkeley City Council for 12 years. Previously, he worked in Berkeley’s Dept. Of Public Works as a Management Analyst and designed the District of Columbia’s first recycling program. He moved to Manassas Park to be closer to family.

Laura H. Hampton (I)

She is a former employee of the City of Manassas Park and a former member of the city’s Electoral Board. She is a management consultant and certified project manager.

Website: https://laurahamptonformpcitycouncil.com/

Yesenia E. Amaya (I)

She is working to represent women and minorities, encourage more small business development and improve community outreach. https://www.facebook.com/yesy4manassaspark/about/?ref=page_internal

Donald E. Shuemaker (I-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and was first elected in 2016.

WARREN COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Front Royal Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 340

Chris W. Holloway (I)

He was elected to Town Council in 2018 and was a council member from 2008-2010 and vice mayor from 2010-2012. The town’s problems with the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority and infiltration of stormwater are his top priorities.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Vote-Chris-Holloway-Mayor-of-Front-Royal-237288494273150/

James P. “Jim” Favors (I)

He is a part-time realtor and is retired from the food services industry in retirement communities. Bringing business and tourism to Front Royal is his top priority.

Michael D. McCool (I)

He is the owner of a media services company and publisher of The Royal Examiner. The town’s relationship with the EDA and Warren County is his top priority.

Website: https://mikemccool.com/

WARREN COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Front Royal Town Council

Vote 3

RACE 342



Betty Mcilwee Showers (I)

She believes the town, county and the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority need to work together and that the roads and the water supply are the town’s most important infrastructure priorities.

Darryl G. Merchant (I)

He was a small business owner offering surveying and mapping services. He worked in public service from 2008 to 2018 as a planner, geographic information system coordinator and town surveyor in Front Royal.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DMerchant56/?ref=page_internal

E. Scott Lloyd (I)

He is an attorney and served as a Senior Executive in President Trump’s administration, as a policy attorney for the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council, and as a former Board member of the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.

Website: https://www.lloydforfroro.com/

Eugene R. Tewalt (I-incumbent)

He is the incumbent. He previously served on the Town Council from 2000-2004, 2006-2008, 2016-2019 and as the Mayor of Front Royal from 2008-2010. He has also served on the Virginia Department of Transportation Bridge Task Force Team and has been a member of the Front Royal Rotary Club for 25 years.

H. Bruce Rappaport (I)

Joseph E. Mcfadden (I)

He currently serves as a Virginia National Guardsman and served as a Marine in Iraq. He owns a gym in Front Royal and previously held several positions in federal government including at the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army (OAA), the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the Office of Water at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Website: https://www.mcfaddenserveswithapurpose.com/

Josh L. Ingram (I)

He is a pilot and has experience in the nonprofit realm.

Lori Athey Cockrell (I-incumbent)

She is an incumbent. She has worked for 30 years as an educator in Warren County and is a fifth-grade team leader at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Lori-Athey-Cockrell-for-Front-Royal-Town-Council-101240448397476/?ref=page_internal

WARREN COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Question: Relocation of Confederate Monument



RACE 343



Yes