WASHINGTON — The Women’s March will return to Washington, D.C. Saturday with numerous safeguards meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The march plans to focus on supporting voting rights, with an emphasis on women. It will also protest the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

A permit, recently approved by the National Park Service, shows organizers expect anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 people to attend the event.

Participants may gather as early as 7 a.m. before participating in a rally, named “Count On Us”, at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue at noon. After that, the permit states the crowd will march to the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Supreme Court around 1 p.m.

The march will then wrap up on the National Mall between 7th and 9th streets. At that location, participants are expected to participate in a “Text-a-thon." The day’s events are scheduled to conclude around 5:30 p.m.

This weekend, march with us from anywhere. Over 380 sister marches have been organized across all 50 states, including socially distanced in-person and virtual events.



Women’s March organizers plan to set up LED screens along the march route that will provide information about social distancing, mask usage and hand sanitizing.

The march’s permit says everyone who attends the event will be required to wear masks. Approximately 6,500 masks will be available to distribute to participants who request them, for free, while 40 hand-sanitizing stations will be set up as well.