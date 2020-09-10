What you need to know about ballot drop box safety

Election officials said this is the first time these ballot boxes will be used in an election. Here's how they work.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Many people will be voting by mail this year and relying on those new ballot boxes that are appearing across the country, including here in the DMV.

Election officials said this is the first time these ballot boxes will be used in an election. Hundreds of them are being installed across the DMV as another way for you to cast your ballot.

With Election Day just four weeks away, we’ve seen long lines for early voting extend outside polling places.

Now, there is a new way to cast your ballot called a ballot drop box. For the first time, voters can turn in their ballots without relying on the United States Postal Service.

Election officials say safety is a top priority. The drop boxes are being monitored around the clock with security cameras, or guarded by an attendant at all times. The boxes are also built in concrete or kept inside for security.

In Falls Church, they installed a new dropbox just outside City Hall. “I understand there is a lot of concern about USPS and we have a dropbox now available for them,” said Director of Elections David Bjerke.

In Prince George’s County, they are planning to have more than 40 ballot drop box locations throughout the county.

22 ballot drop boxes are now available for use across Prince George’s County. These drop boxes are secure and monitored 24/7. If you have finished filling out your mail-in ballot, you can return it to one of these drop boxes at any time. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AslpXANnTX — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) September 30, 2020

Since these ballot drop boxes are new, they have also come with some controversy.

In August, President Donald Trump questioned them claiming they are ”a voter security disaster” in a tweet that has since been flagged by Twitter for violating their rules on election integrity. However, local election officials reject this and said the ballot boxes are secure.

Local election officials said they will have ballot drop boxes available at all polling places on Election Day.

Keep stuffing our #ballotdropbox! We've got a box coming to every one of the 14 early voting sites that will open on Oct. 14, and there are no lines to use them.#election2020 #2020election #votebymail #absenteeballot #vote2020 #vote #govote pic.twitter.com/tS5gK2BnUm — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) October 8, 2020

In-person early voting

Early voting in Virginia is between September 18th and October 31st.

The times of operation for voting vary depending on where voters live.

People who plan to vote in person must show an ID, such as a driver’s license) to cast their ballots in Virginia.

However, a new state law allows Virginians to also use a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with the voter’s name and address.

Voting by mail

Unlike in Washington, D.C., Virginia voters must request a ballot online from the Virginia Department of Elections. Do not expect to just get a ballot in the mail.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 23rd at 5:00p.m.

Virginia will start mailing absentee ballots to voters on Friday, September 18th.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on November 3rd.