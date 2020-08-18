Verify: Yes, voters in DC, MD and VA can track their mail in ballots

Our Verify inbox is flooded with voting questions and concerns from people who want to make sure their vote counts.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — QUESTION:

Can registered voters in DC, MD and VA track their mail in ballots?

ANSWER:

Yes.

SOURCES:

PROCESS:

The Verify team checked with the DC Board of Elections, the Maryland Board of Elections and the Virginia Board of Elections and their official web pages.

Virginia

In Virginia, places like Arlington and Loudoun County already have a ballot tracking system in place but new rule makes absentee ballot tracking a statewide requirement.

All Virginia absentee ballots will have a new special US Postal Service “Intelligent Mail” barcodes.

And it lets officials track ballots as they make their way to voters and voters can track their ballots on their way back to the registrar’s office

Maryland voters can use the state’s Voter Look tool to check the status of absentee or provisional ballots on the state’s board of elections web page.

Just enter a few details like your name, date of birth and ZIP code and then go “Status of My Absentee or Provisional Ballot.”

And it DC, every registered voter will be getting a mail in ballot and it will also have tracking information.