2020 Presidential Election | Key dates you need to know

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Presidential election is right around the corner, even during a global pandemic you want to make sure your vote is counted.
Here is some important information you should keep in mind when voting in this election season.
Election Date:
- November 3, 2020
Voter Registration Date:
- October 13, 2020
You must be registered to vote. You can register at Vote.org and get all the latest information. Or click here to check your status.
Early Voting Dates:
- Virginia Early Voting: Sept. 18 - Oct 31
- District of Columbia Early Voting: Oct. 27- Nov. 2
- Maryland Early Voting: October 26 - Nov. 2
Several states including D.C. and Virginia require that you request an absentee ballot. But a few states, including Maryland, should have mailed in absentee applications to its residents this year.
Mail-in Ballot Due Dates:
District of Columbia
- Postmarked: Nov. 3
- Received by: Within 7 days of Election Day.
Maryland
- Postmarked: Nov. 3
- Received by: Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.
Virginia
- Postmarked: Nov. 3
- Received by: Nov. 6 at noon
Before mailing your ballot in, make sure that you've signed everywhere that needs to be signed. If not, your ballot could be thrown out. This includes the voter's oath or your return envelope, and anything pertaining to your witness requirements.
Note: To offset fears of mail delay and USPS underfunding, request your ballot early. Mail your ballot back early. Vote early.
Additional Information:
- District of Columbia: https://www.dcboe.org/
- Maryland: https://elections.maryland.gov/index.html
- Virginia: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/index.html