2020 Presidential Election | Key dates you need to know

Okay, DMV residents, here is everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Presidential election is right around the corner, even during a global pandemic you want to make sure your vote is counted.

Here is some important information you should keep in mind when voting in this election season.

Election Date:

November 3, 2020

Voter Registration Date:

October 13, 2020

You must be registered to vote. You can register at Vote.org and get all the latest information. Or click here to check your status.

Early Voting Dates:

Virginia Early Voting: Sept. 18 - Oct 31

District of Columbia Early Voting: Oct. 27- Nov. 2

Maryland Early Voting: October 26 - Nov. 2

Several states including D.C. and Virginia require that you request an absentee ballot. But a few states, including Maryland, should have mailed in absentee applications to its residents this year.

Mail-in Ballot Due Dates:

District of Columbia

Postmarked: Nov. 3

Received by: Within 7 days of Election Day.

Maryland

Postmarked: Nov. 3

Received by: Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

Virginia

Postmarked: Nov. 3

Received by: Nov. 6 at noon

Before mailing your ballot in, make sure that you've signed everywhere that needs to be signed. If not, your ballot could be thrown out. This includes the voter's oath or your return envelope, and anything pertaining to your witness requirements.

Note: To offset fears of mail delay and USPS underfunding, request your ballot early. Mail your ballot back early. Vote early.