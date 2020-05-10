VERIFY: No, you can't show up at linger at the polls unless you're pre-authorized

As we’ve seen, 2020 politics is messy. That's why the Verify Team is here – to answer your questions and sort fact from fiction.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

In Washington, D.C., Maryland and the Commonwealth of Virginia, can anyone show up, hang out and watch voters inside polling stations?

ANSWER: No, unless you are preauthorized as a "challenger or watcher."

SOURCES:

D.C., Maryland and Virginia Election laws and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

PROCESS:

During the first Presidential debate, resident Trump made this statement.

President Trump said, “I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen.

Like most states, D.C., Maryland and Virginia election rules say if you want to be poll watcher you need to go through a registration process.

According to Code §1 –1001.09 of the District of Columbia, (c) Any candidate or group of candidates may, not less than 2 weeks prior to such election, petition the Board for credentials authorizing watchers at 1 or more polling places and at the place or places where the vote is to be counted for the next election during voting hours and until the count has been completed.

Maryland rules say a “challenger or watcher” must be a Maryland registered voter, accredited, and have their certificate on hand.

In Maryland, accredited challengers and watchers may watch voters check in and may challenge a person's identity when they have a basis for doing that.

Challengers and watchers are not allowed to talk to voters, read the voter registration list, go past the check-in table, take pictures of a voter's choices on a ballot, use electronic devices, wear campaign regalia, handle ballots or equipment, or move about in the polling place without an election judge's permission.

Here are the Maryland rules on challengers and watchers and how to be designated.

Virginia Attorney General issued a statement about the President’s comments saying, “The President is blatantly urging his supporters to congregate at polling places, go inside, and ostensibly harass and intimidate voters. There are both state and federal protections in place to protect voters from being harassed or intimidated while trying to exercise their right to vote.”

"While there are authorized ‘poll watchers’ who monitor polls on Election Day, their duties are clearly laid out, and they do not include what President Trump has suggested. Voter harassment and intimidation will not be tolerated in Virginia,” he said.

Volunteer to be a Trump Election Poll Watcher. Sign up today! #MakeAmericaGreatAgainhttps://t.co/3AnrRV7uSz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020