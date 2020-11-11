Winchester police: Officers shoot, kill man after he fired at them with a rifle

Police say a call for what started as a fight between neighbors turned deadly Wednesday.

WINCHESTER, Va. — Winchester police say officers shot and killed a man Wednesday morning after he fired at them with a rifle several times.

Officers were called to Massanutten Terrace just before 8 a.m. for what was reported as a dispute between neighbors, the Winchester Police Department said in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived, a man, who has not been identified, came out of his apartment with a rifle and fired at police several times. Officers returned fire, and killed the man, police said of the preliminary investigation.

None of the responding officers were injured in the shooting and an investigation is now underway, Winchester police said.

Additional details about the officers involved, and the man who was killed have not yet been released. More information is expected to be released by police on Wednesday.

Investigators remain on the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what happened.