Juvenile found dead at Motel 6 in Fairfax County; police investigating as 'suspicious' death

FCPD say they will provide updates as information becomes available.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A juvenile male was found dead in a motel room in Springfield and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, Fairfax County Police Department said.

Fairfax County officers were called to a Motel 6 located at 6868 Springfield Boulevard around 9:41 p.m. for a report of a man found deceased in one of the rooms, police said. 

Detectives identified the victim as a juvenile. At this time, police have not released any information on the events leading up to the juvenile's death.

It remains unclear how the juvenile died.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section are investigating. Members of FCPD are processing the crime scene to learn more information and piece together what happened.

FCPD said they will provide updates as information becomes available.

