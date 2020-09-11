1 dead, another injured in separate shootings in DC early Monday

D.C. Police have shut down traffic in the area of both shooting scenes.

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in D.C. Monday morning in separate shootings, D.C. Police said.

The first shooting happened around 8:54 a.m. on the 1400 block of Howard Road Southeast, police said. At the scene, officers found an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Police said they are now looking for a Black man who was wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket, brown shoes and eyeglasses.

The second shooting Monday morning happened in the 1400 block of Irving Street Northwest around 9:20 a.m.

The shooting victim was an adult male who was found conscious and breathing, police said.

At this time, the condition of this victim is unknown.

Police are searching for a Black man wearing a black jacket and black pants. They said the man was last seen running towards the 2900 block of 14th Street Northwest.

As of 10:30 a.m., D.C. Police have shut down traffic in the area of both shooting scenes. The scenes look to be confined on the block.