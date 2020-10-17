Police chase of stolen USPS truck ends with an arrest

DC Police pursued the stolen mail truck through Petworth for approximately six blocks.

WASHINGTON — A police chase ensued in Petworth Friday evening after a USPS mail truck was reported stolen.

DC Police said they received a call around 6:49 p.m. about a stolen truck in the 700 block of Quebec Place Northwest. Police chased the USPS truck through Petworth for approximately six blocks.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of 9th Street and Kansas Avenue, Northwest. DC Police said an arrest was made and the driver is in custody.

WUSA9 reached out to the United States Postal Inspection Service and they confirmed that no one was injured during the chase, but said the incident is still being investigated.