Police: Prince George's County officers shot at while responding to call of suicidal person; 2 people dead

LANHAM, Md. — A suspect is dead after shooting at police officers in Prince George's County who were responding to a call of a suicidal person early Tuesday morning, Prince George's County Police said.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham. When officers arrived on the scene, a man shot at them.
Additional details were limited early Tuesday, but responding officers did return fire when they were shot at, according to the tweet from police, who shared preliminary information.
It's not known right now if anyone involved was hurt in the shooting. Police are still on the scene investigating. WUSA9's Michael Quander reports multiple police agencies were on the scene early Tuesday.
Police are expected to release more information in a press conference Tuesday.
