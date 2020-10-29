Donate a Holiday Meal to USO’s Turkeys for Troops

WUSA9 and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) are teaming up to raise money to thank our military families this holiday season. We’d like to thank them by providing Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets with all the trimmings. It’s part of a program called Turkeys for Troops.



DONATE ONLINE HERE: www.usometro.org/turkeysfortroops20



A $50 donation will feed a family of six. The holiday baskets will contain canned goods, stuffing, pie makings, corn bread mix and a gift card for a fresh turkey or ham. USO-Metro is working directly with military leaders to identify families in our region who need our help the most.



Your help is needed more than ever this year because of COVID-19. USO-Metro anticipates an increase in food assistance programs this holiday season among junior enlisted military families (E-6 and below). According to USO-Metro, “Like the rest of the country, the lives of our military families have been disrupted with childcare dilemmas, spouses being laid off, and social distancing and quarantines causing additional stress.”



If you prefer mailing a check, versus donating online, please complete this form and include it in an envelope with your donation to:



USO-Metro

P.O. Box 1710

Fort Myer, VA 22211



On behalf of our soldiers, sailors and airmen, thank you for your generosity.










