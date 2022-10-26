x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Fairfax Co. Police investigate fatal hit-and-run

Currently, westbound on Leesburg Pike is closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating following a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Virginia. It is still unknown what time the hit-and-run occurred. Police said the person was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Currently, westbound lanes on Leesburg Pike are closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Officials have not released any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

WATCH NEXT: Man critically injured in DC hit-and-run crash

Read more from WUSA9:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

RSV causing influx of sick children to NOVA hospitals

Before You Leave, Check This Out