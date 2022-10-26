Fairfax Co. Police investigate fatal hit-and-run

Currently, westbound on Leesburg Pike is closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating following a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Virginia. It is still unknown what time the hit-and-run occurred. Police said the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Currently, westbound lanes on Leesburg Pike are closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Officials have not released any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

