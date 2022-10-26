Fairfax Co. Police investigate fatal hit-and-run

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating following a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash.
Officials said the incident occurred in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Virginia. It is still unknown what time the hit-and-run occurred. Police said the person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Currently, westbound lanes on Leesburg Pike are closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.
Officials have not released any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.
WATCH NEXT: Man critically injured in DC hit-and-run crash
Read more from WUSA9:
- Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
- Police investigate Montgomery Co. hit-and-run, 19-year-old sent to hospital
- Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in Prince George's Co.
- Man dies after being hit by car in Prince George's Co.
- Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax Co.
- 18-year-old accused of sexual assault at LA Fitness in Montgomery Co.
- 'My son died a hero' | mother of one of the victims shot and killed inside a Dale City home speaks out
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.