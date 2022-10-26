18-year-old accused of sexual assault at LA Fitness in Montgomery Co.

Officers say Samba Dieng has been to LA Fitness gyms throughout Montgomery County and Prince George's County and believe there may be more victims.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a sexual assault at a gym in Montgomery County. Now, investigators are searching for any possible additional victims.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), 18-year-old Samba Dieng is accused of sexually assaulting two women inside an LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Bethesda.

Detectives say the two women reported being sexually assaulted while showering in the women's locker room on Oct. 21 around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators arrested Dieng, with the assistance of LA Fitness, at a home in Silver Spring on Oct. 26. He is charged with Second-Degree Rape, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, and two counts of Second-Degree Assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

