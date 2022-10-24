Man dies after being hit by car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified the person killed after being hit by a car in the Landover area Saturday night.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway on Oct. 22.
Investigators believe 47-year-old Gerber Mejia Reyes was trying to cross the street when he was hit in the roadway. Mejia Reyes died on the roadway. The driver was not injured in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Anyone wishing to give information anonymously can reach out to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
