Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in Prince George's Co.

Police are still searching for the driver.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash just after midnight Tuesday in Prince George's County.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Ardwick Ardmore Road in Glenarden around 12:10 a.m. When officers got to the scene of the crash they found a man who was unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers report the striking vehicle did not remain on scene and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash. They have not offered any lookout information for the vehicle involved.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this crash to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run in less than a week in the county. Police are still searching for an Escalade that police suspect hit and killed a person in Greenbelt on Oct. 19.

