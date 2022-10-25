Montgomery Co. Police investigate Georgia Avenue hit-and-run that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital

Detectives determined that the car involved was a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 19-year-old is now facing life-threatening injuries after he was the victim of a hit-and-run in Montgomery County Sunday, according to police.

The young man was riding his bike near Georgia Avenue around 11 p.m., when he was struck by what detectives believe to be a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the Honda Accord was driving south on Georgia Avenue when the driver hit the 19-year-old biking west across the road. The driver then drove away from the scene.

Detectives are currently searching for the car, which they say has damage to the front right bumper and is missing the right side view mirror.

The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital following the incident.