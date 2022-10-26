'My son died a hero' | mother of one of the victims shot and killed inside a Dale City home speaks out

Richard Revollar Corrales, 36, was one of the four victims shot and killed inside a Dale City home on Oct. 17

DALE CITY, Va. — Milagros Corrales says her 36-year-old son had only been in the United States for two months and 10 days before he was killed inside a Dale City, V.A. home.

Richard Revollar Corrales, was one of four people found dead inside a house on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court on Oct. 17. He had been renting the basement unit for two months.

"He called me two hours before, and said 'mommy, I am doing well. I am heading home. I was invited to go out to dinner but I made with a commitment with aunt Kelly," said Corrales.

The mourning mother spoke to WUSA9 in Spanish from Peru. She says that during their last conversation, Revollar Corrales told her he had been invited to have dinner with friends, but that he decided to head home instead after agreeing to make dinner for her landlord Kelly Sotelo and her family. Corrales says her son had grown very close to the family.

"My son died a hero," says Corrales she claims that the family members of the other victims have told her that her son tried to step in when David Maine shot Miguel Duran 44, and his wife Kelly Sotelo, 42. She says her son was killed because he was a witness to the crime.

Kelly's 19-year-old daughter, Kerrie Sotelo was also killed by the 24-year-old tenant who lived in the front room of the home according to Prince William County police.

Corrales says her son had mentioned that Maine also rented one of the rooms but that Richard knew very little about him, "He is a guy who just comes in and out, mommy. He does not talk to anyone, he just observes," she says.

David Maine, of Woodbridge, has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Corrales says she has been flooded with stories about Richard since his death. She wants to take his body back to Peru so he may be laid to rest, but her humanitarian visa to come to the U.S. has not been approved.

"I want to see my son. I do not want to see his ashes. I want to see him. I want to say goodbye. I want to touch him. That is all I ask for."

The mother says she has been given only 10 days to determine what she will do with Richard's body. Corrales says she has been unable to travel to Virginia, and has no family members in the U.S., so she has been told that her son will be cremated against her will.