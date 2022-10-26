Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax Co.

Although police do not believe that drugs and alcohol were not involved in this incident, they are investigating if speed played a factor in the fatal collision.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers in Fairfax County are investigating following a crash between a car and a motorcycle that ended in the death of 27-year-old Andrew Dearing.

Around 6:19 p.m., officers responded to West Ox Road at Ox Hill Road for a report of a crash. The vehicles involved include a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle and a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officers found that Hearing was traveling south on West Ox Road in the left lane and the Jeep's driver was in the northbound turn lane on West Ox Road. Officials said that as the Jeep was waiting to turn left, the motorcycle drove through the intersection from the southbound left lane and hit the jeep. The jeep then continued to drive through the intersection and as a result, hit a pedestrian signal and a 2013 Lexus GS350.

In the mix of this collision, Dearing was thrown from his motorcycle. Officials said he was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured, officials added.

Although police do not believe that drugs and alcohol were not involved in this incident, they are investigating if speed played a factor in the fatal collision. Additionally, the case will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for possible charges, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 703-280-0543. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 1-866-411-8477. According to the police department, people who provide anonymous tips are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000. Those providing tips can leave their contact information if they want a detective to follow up with them.

