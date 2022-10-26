Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax

Hicks exited the community area in his vehicle, passing the woman he had struck, and was found in a nearby parking lot with the help of residents, police said.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian around 5:39 p.m.

Police said the driver, Travis Hicks, 27, of Fairfax, was traveling westbound on Wheatstone Drive in a 2017 Honda Accord and drove through intersection. Police said Hicks hit the woman who was crossing the street walking her two dogs.

He continued into the community pool area and caused extensive property damage, according to police. Hicks exited the community area in his vehicle, passing the woman he had struck, and was found in a nearby parking lot with the help of residents, police said.

Police said the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition. One of her dogs died at the scene, while the condition of the second dog remains unknown. The identity of the woman was not released.

Hicks was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation.