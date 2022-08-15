'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips

Police say that there doesn't appear to be a link between the incidents. Anyone with information can contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days.

Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals - some not yet identified - have had their lives cut short, from a teenager to a 55-year-old man.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy released a statement Monday regarding the homicides over the weekend, expressing her horror at the loss of life.

"The gun violence that took the lives of several individuals over the weekend, simply put, is devastating," she said, adding that her office will be working closely with law enforcement and that they had a 98% homicide conviction rate in 2021. "It is heartbreaking to this community and loved ones of those lost senselessly to violence . . . I want to assure the families of victims and the community at large that we continue to prioritize these cases and our team works diligently to support the families involved in these tragedies."



Find details on all ten of the incidents below.

4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road, Temple Hills

Officers were called to 4400 Saint Barnabas Road Sunday night for a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington. They believe his death was the result of a road rage incident, after a fender bender between two people.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

10200 block of Twayblade Court, Upper Marlboro

A man was also shot dead in Upper Marlboro Sunday night, according to police.

Officers arrived on the scene of the fatal shooting around 8 p.m. Once on scene, they located an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the man killed as 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham, Maryland.

Detectives are still working to establish suspects and a motive in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway

County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday around 1 a.m. in Seat Pleasant. Patrol officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a shooting.

Officers discovered a man unresponsive in the parking lot of a carryout restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is 20-year-old LaDainain McMillian of Seat Pleasant.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s). Preliminarily, detectives said they are currently looking into whether this was a possible verbal dispute. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive, Capitol Heights

Police were called to Seat Pleasant Drive by the Sugar Shack convenience store in Capitol Heights around 8:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a teen shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical conditions, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The victim is 16-year-old Antonio Parker, Jr of Seat Pleasant. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro

A little more than five hours later, PGPD was called to a shooting about 20 minutes away in Upper Marlboro. Officers arrived to find a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel. He has been identified as 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, D.C.

Detectives are still working to develop a motive. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

5400 block of Chesterfield Drive, Temple Hills

Police are investigating after a 55-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a car in Temple Hills early Wednesday morning. According to a release from Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Nesredin Esleiman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders say Esleiman died in the car.

Investigators say Esleiman was working as a rideshare driver when he was killed. Uber confirmed Esleiman was a driver for the company Thursday night. The rideshare company said it plans to help investigators however they can.

Detectives continue to investigate. No suspect description or motive has been released.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

9000 block of Woodyard Road, Clinton

A man was stabbed to death at a gas station in Clinton early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found an employee of the gas station suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead several hours later, according to police.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote, of Mount Rainier. A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy are being charged with murder in the case. Detectives believe the boys attacked Akingbesote while trying to steal from the gas station.

5300 block of Chesterfield Drive, Camp Springs

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to Chesterfield Drive, off of Allentown Road, in Camp Springs for a welfare check call.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man in a car suffering from trauma to the body. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim has not been identified.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are working to develop a motive and suspect in the case.

6200 block of Gabriel Street, Bowie

A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road, around 9:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received emergency treatment but he was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim's identity has not been released.

12500 block of Woodstock Drive E, Upper Marlboro

Homicide Unit detectives are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro on Aug. 8.

The victim is 37-year-old Miranda Queen of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Around 10:15 p.m., patrol officers were called to Woodstock Drive E for a shooting. When they arrived, officers discovered Queen outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim, an adult male, was also shot. He is currently in critical condition.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive.