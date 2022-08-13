Boy, man killed in separate shootings in Prince George's County, police say

Detectives continue to work to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in this case.

The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating two unrelated homicides after a teen and man were shot to death.

Police were called to the Seat Pleasant Drive by the Sugar Shack convenience store in Capitol Heights, around 8:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a teen shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical conditions, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

A little more than five hours later, PGPD was called to a shooting at the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro. Officers arrived at a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The victims' identities from these shootings have not been released.