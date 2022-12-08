Teen, 12-year-old arrested for stabbing death of gas station employee

When officers arrived they found an employee, later identified as 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested two young boys for the stabbing death of a gas station employee in Clinton, Maryland. They both face murder and assault charges.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the two suspects are only identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

The deadly stabbing happened at a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road just before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived they found the employee, later identified as 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote. Police say he had been stabbed multiple times.

Akingbesote was taken to a nearby hospital where he died several hours later.

Investigators believe the boys attacked Akingbesote while trying to steal from the gas station.

“This is a tragic situation," said Chief Malik Aziz. "Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work."

Aziz said this arrest is the latest in a trend of juveniles committing violent crimes.

"Seven juveniles have been arrested this year alone involving homicides, Aziz said. "Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county. We will continue to seek justice for the victims of crime."

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult and is being held at the Department of Corrections. The 12-year-old suspect has been charged as a juvenile and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Both young suspects face charges of first-degree murder, assault and other related charges.