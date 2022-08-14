Man dead after shooting in Upper Marlboro

Police said the shooting happened in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man was shot dead in Upper Marlboro Sunday night, according to Prince George's County police.

Police arrived on the scene of the fatal shooting in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m.Once on scene, they located an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still working to establish suspects and a motive in the case. If anyone has any information, call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

As of Saturday, Prince George's County police are also investigating two unrelated homicides after a teen and man were shot to death.

Police were called to the Seat Pleasant Drive by the Sugar Shack convenience store in Capitol Heights around 8:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a teen shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical conditions, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

A little more than five hours later, PGPD was called to a shooting at the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro. Officers arrived at a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.