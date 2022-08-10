Man found dead in car in Prince George's County

Police are working to develop a motive in the homicide investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to Chesterfield Drive, off of Allentown Road, in Camp Springs for a welfare check call.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man in a car suffering from trauma to the body. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim has not been identified.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are working to develop a motive and suspect in the case.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 6:45 am officers responded to the 5300 block of Chesterfield Dr for a check the welfare call. Once on scene, they located an adult male in a car suffering from trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/DVDfHyTyYg — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 10, 2022

If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

