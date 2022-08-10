Man found dead in car in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to Chesterfield Drive, off of Allentown Road, in Camp Springs for a welfare check call.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man in a car suffering from trauma to the body. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the location.
The victim has not been identified.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are working to develop a motive and suspect in the case.
If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
Read Next:
RELATED: Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring