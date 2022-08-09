Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

No suspect or motive information has been released for the incident.

A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road, around 9:30 p.m. after a report of shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received emergency treatment but he was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The homicide investigation is being handled by the Prince George's County Police Department, according to the Chief of Police for the City of Bowie John Nesky.

