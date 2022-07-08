Man dead after 4 people shot in Prince George's County Sunday

The different incidents left one person dead and three others - including a juvenile - with injuries.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four shootings within 24 hours left three people injured and one man dead in Prince George's County.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead on the scene.

Just 15 minutes later, police headed to the 5100 block of Deal Drive in Oxon Hill for another shooting. The man shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There has been no update on his condition.

Around 7:19 p.m., police were then called to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road in District Heights for a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a woman shot; she was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The last shooting of the day happened at 11:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Jade Court. Police responded to the scene and found one juvenile walking around with a gunshot wound in their arm. Police said that investigators are working to identify two suspects and the motive is under investigation.