Man found shot in the street in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are still working to figure out what led to a shooting in Prince George's County Sunday night.
Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills for a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he died from his injuries.
The man was later identified as 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington. Police could not offer details about how Koonce ended up in the road or whether he was in a vehicle or a pedestrian. Cpt. Erik Marsh told WUSA9 the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Marsh asks anyone who may have information to contact police via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Police in the county are investigating several other homicides from over the weekend, all of which remain under investigation.
