Man found shot in the street in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are still working to figure out what led to a shooting in Prince George's County Sunday night.

Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills for a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington. Police could not offer details about how Koonce ended up in the road or whether he was in a vehicle or a pedestrian. Cpt. Erik Marsh told WUSA9 the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Marsh asks anyone who may have information to contact police via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.